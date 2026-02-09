New Delhi is experiencing an unprecedented surge in luxury hotel demand and tariffs ahead of the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026. Room rates, which are typically ₹20,000-₹40,000, have skyrocketed to as high as ₹5 lakh per night.

As New Delhi prepares to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the national capital’s luxury hotel industry is witnessing an unprecedented surge in room tariffs and demand. With the event scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, hotels across the city are reporting near-full bookings and room rates skyrocketing to as high as ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh per night for peak summit dates.

The dramatic price rise marks a stark departure from normal pricing, where standard five-star hotel rooms in Delhi typically range between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000 per night. Major luxury properties such as The Leela Palace, ITC Maurya, Taj Palace, The Park Hotel, Shangri-La Eros, and The Imperial are either almost sold out or listing rooms at steep tariffs for key dates around February 18-20, when demand is expected to peak.

Industry data and travel portals show that even standard rooms at these flagship hotels are being offered at premium rates, and high-end suites or club-level categories are commanding multi-lakh per-night prices and often require minimum stay conditions. Some travel websites have recorded luxury suites touching rates close to ₹5 lakh per night, reflecting the extraordinary demand generated by the summit.

The record surge in booking costs is largely attributed to the massive global interest in the summit, which has reportedly garnered over 35,000 registrations from around the world. Delegates, speakers and technology leaders — including business chiefs, policymakers, and heads of state — are expected to attend, sparking intense competition for the limited hotel inventory in the capital.

Experts say that this surge not only highlights the economic impact of hosting a major global event, but also underscores the acute imbalance between supply and demand in the city’s hospitality sector. With international delegates and dignitaries converging on the capital, many properties have shifted to peak-season pricing models that far exceed regular tariffs.

This situation has side effects for regular travellers and tourists. Many prospective visitors have found bookings either fully sold out or prohibitively expensive around the summit period, complicating travel plans for those not directly associated with the event.