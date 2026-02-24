Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Jefferies' Christopher Wood to discuss India's growing role in technology and investment, focusing on AI skilling and market dynamics, reinforcing its position as a key global partner.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held high-level discussions with global corporate leaders, including IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Jefferies' Christopher Wood, focusing on India's growing role in the global technology and investment landscape.

Goyal Engages with Global Corporate Leaders

Following his meeting with the IBM chief, Goyal highlighted the technology major's deepening commitment to the Indian market and its emphasis on emerging technologies. "Held a constructive meeting with Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM. We discussed the company's expanding footprint in India, with a strong focus on advancing AI skilling initiatives to equip our talent with future-ready capabilities. Encouraging to see global technology leaders contributing meaningfully to India's innovation and sustainability goals," the Union Minister posted on X.

In a separate engagement, the Minister met Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies, to exchange views on market dynamics and India's economic trajectory. "Delighted to meet Mr. Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies. Held wide-ranging discussions on AI, evolving capital flows, and key developments shaping global markets. Also exchanged views on how these emerging trends align with India's growth story, reinforcing its position as an attractive investment destination with significant opportunities across sectors," Goyal stated.

Expanding Bilateral Trade Ties

The focus on private sector collaboration follows meetings held on Monday with ministers from Tajikistan and Cambodia, aimed at expanding bilateral trade and investment ties across sectors.

Goyal said on X, "Held a productive meeting with Mr. Sherali Kabir, Minister of Industry and New Technologies, Tajikistan. We discussed expanding overall bilateral trade and strengthening investment ties, with a focus on key sectors including textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, food processing, critical minerals, and tourism. Committed to unlocking new opportunities for businesses and deepening economic cooperation between our two countries."

In another post, he noted, "Had a productive discussion with @C_Nimul, Minister of Commerce of Cambodia. We explored avenues to further strengthen the growing trade and investment partnership between both sides. With increasing collaboration across sectors, we also explored the potential to diversify cooperation to unlock greater opportunities for our people and businesses."

Strengthening India-Brazil Relations

This follows Goyal's remarks on Saturday regarding India-Brazil ties. Referring to a 25 per cent rise in bilateral trade over the past year to USD 15 billion, he described the level as suboptimal and called for greater ambition.

Highlighting the partnership, the Minister said, "India and Brazil are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the foundation of democracy, diversity, and shared aspirations for development. We have a strong, multi-faceted strategic partnership driven by people-to-people ties and expanding cooperation across sectors. Brazil is India's largest trading partner in Latin America and the Caribbean region."

He added that the two nations are expanding cooperation in health and pharma; energy, including renewables; critical minerals; defence; and aviation, alongside growth in science and technology, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Goyal also emphasised collaboration under BRICS, IBSA, the G20, and the World Trade Organization (WTO), expressing confidence in the future of bilateral ties.

