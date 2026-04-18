Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed 'satisfaction' over Donald Trump's congratulatory tweet, crediting PM Modi's 'clear thinking' for strengthening the India-US relationship into a comprehensive partnership serving national interests.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday expressed "satisfaction and happiness" following a congratulatory tweet from US President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters in the capital, Sandhu framed the high-level recognition not as a personal achievement, but as a testament to the strategic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the deepening ties between the world's two largest democracies. He underscored that the bond between New Delhi and Washington transcends individual personalities, serving the fundamental "national interests" of both nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I was sent as ambassador of India to the United States. I was selected by Prime Minister Modi. And the relationship between the United States and India is in the national interests of both countries," said Sandhu. The remarks come at a time when India-US relations are under a global spotlight, with the LG emphasising the bipartisan nature of the burgeoning partnership.

Bipartisan Support for Burgeoning Partnership

Sandhu, who served as India's Ambassador to the United States during a critical period of diplomatic expansion, was quick to credit the Prime Minister for the "clear thinking" that has guided India's foreign policy. While President Trump's recent tweet grabbed headlines, Sandhu noted that the success of his tenure was acknowledged across the American political aisle. He highlighted that the transition of the relationship into a "comprehensive partnership" had the support of both the current and former US administrations.

"The Prime Minister's thinking is very clear. So many times he has enumerated it. I was merely performing my job. It is definitely a matter of satisfaction and happiness that President Trump, in his tweet, acknowledged that. But I would also like to mention that even President Biden has mentioned about the good work. We were able to successfully, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, convert the relationship into a partnership," he added.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Sandhu noted that the primary goal during his diplomatic stint was to shift the engagement from a traditional diplomatic "relationship" to a proactive, multi-sectoral partnership. This evolution has seen increased cooperation through initiatives like iCET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology), collaborative efforts in green hydrogen and nuclear energy and shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Now serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Sandhu's transition from international diplomacy to the administrative heart of India suggests a continued focus on leveraging his global experience for domestic governance. His response to the U.S. President reaffirms that while his theatre of operation has changed, the diplomatic momentum he helped build remains a cornerstone of India's global strategy.

Trump's Congratulatory Message

Sandhu's remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Thursday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his appointment as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, highlighting his role in strengthening India-US ties. In a post on Truth Social, Trump praised Sandhu's diplomatic experience and extended his best wishes for his new role.

"Congratulations to Taranjit Sandhu on becoming the new Lt Governor of Delhi! As a seasoned Diplomat and former Ambassador to the United States, he has always shown deep commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India relationship. Wishing him success in leading Delhi's progress, and furthering global ties!" Trump wrote.

Continued Engagement with US

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Sandhu highlighted the importance of strengthening India-US cooperation in the 'Freedom250' celebrations marking 250 years of American independence, which were launched in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sandhu, who attended the launch event, said the engagement provided an opportunity to deepen collaboration between the two countries, particularly in investment and technology. "It was a pleasure to meet US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the launch of the Freedom250 celebrations in New Delhi. We had a productive conversation on enhancing American investments in Delhi and expanding India-US technology collaboration. The enduring partnership between India and United States remains a key pillar of global progress. I look forward to deeper cooperation that brings tangible benefits to the residents of our National Capital," Sandhu said in a post on X.

Appointment and Background

Taranjit is the grandson of the eminent Sikh leader, Teja Singh Samundri. On March 11, Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)