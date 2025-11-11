At least 8 people were killed and several injured in a high-intensity car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar offered condolences. Delhi Police have filed a case under the UAPA, and a multi-agency probe is underway.

Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar expressed condolences over the deadly car blast in Delhi, calling the incident "heartbreaking" and wishing a speedy recovery to those who survived. "Heartbreaking scenes in Delhi following the car blast, resulting in so many dead and injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those who survived. Praise for the rescuers & security forces," Azar wrote in a post on X.

8 Dead, Several Injured in Explosion Near Red Fort

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort in central Delhi on Monday evening, leaving at least eight people dead and several others injured. The blast occurred around 7 pm at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, damaging nearby vehicles and prompting a nationwide alert.

UAPA Case Registered, Multi-Agency Probe On

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

"A case has been registered under sections 16, 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Explosives Act and the BNS at the Kotwali Police Station," Delhi Police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that "all possibilities" were being explored and assured a thorough investigation.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

Foreign Missions Issue Condolences, Security Alerts

Several foreign missions, including those of Canada and the United States, have issued condolence messages and security advisories in response to the incident.

The Canadian Embassy in India said, "Canada offers its condolences to the families of the people who were killed in yesterday's horrific explosion in New Delhi and wishes those injured a speedy recovery." It also advised Canadian citizens in India to contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre for assistance.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy issued a security alert for its citizens, warning them to avoid areas near the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk and to remain alert.

"On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, with local media reporting multiple casualties. The Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert," the alert said.

In the list of actions to take, the US Embassy said to "Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi and crowds; monitor local media for updates; be aware of surroundings; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists. (ANI)