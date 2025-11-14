Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne expressed solidarity with India over the Delhi blast, drawing parallels with her country's own fight against terrorism. The death toll from the Red Fort car explosion has now reached ten.

Sri Lanka Expresses Solidarity

Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, condoled the deaths of people who lost their lives in the Delhi blast. Colonne, while talking to reporters, said that Sri Lanka was one of the first nations to express solidarity with India. "The Sri Lankan government was, I think, amongst the first to respond and express solidarity with the government and people of India and to convey condolences to the people, the families who have bereaved and also wished a swift recovery for the injured," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

She also drew parallels with her nation, stating that Sri Lanka has also suffered from terrorism, and it understood India's pain. "Sri Lanka, as you know, has also suffered from terrorism as well for long years and have faced a lot of tragedies for three decades almost. So we understand the pain and anguish of people who face such violent incidents and Sri Lankan government always stands in solidarity with the people of India," she said.

On November 11, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath expressed his solidarity with India. In a post on X, he said, "Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi this evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected."

Saddened by news of the explosion in Delhi this evening. Sri Lanka stands in solidarity with the people of India. Our thoughts are with all those affected.@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah — Vijitha Herath (@HMVijithaHerath) November 11, 2025

Death Toll Rises

Earlier on Thursday, 34-year-old Bilal, who was among the injured in the Red Fort car explosion that shook the national capital on Monday, succumbed to his 70 per cent injuries at the LNJP Hospital here, according to sources.

"34-year-old Bilal was continuously on a ventilator, he got 70 % burn injuries, critical injuries on the chest and Abdominal injuries," said the sources.

With this death, LNJP reported ten deaths, three are in critical and 20 sustained minor injuries.

"Those who have minor injuries are expected to be discharged soon," the sources further said, adding that "there are several body parts that are still unidentified."

Blast Details

According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded. (ANI)