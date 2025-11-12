World leaders including Canadian PM Mark Carney and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed condolences following a car blast near Delhi's Red Fort. An investigation is underway, with a case registered under the UAPA.

World Leaders Offer Condolences

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Guyanese President Irfaan Ali expressed grief over the blast which took place in Delhi on Monday evening. In a post on X, Prime Minister Mark Carney said, "I was shocked to hear of the devastating car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last evening. I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed in this horrific explosion, and wish a fast and full recovery to all who were injured. Canada stands with the people of Delhi and India during this time of mourning." https://x.com/MarkJCarney/status/1988264899823247629?s=20 Guyanese President Irfaan Ali wrote on X, "On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I express solidarity with the Government and people of India following the horrific blast in New Delhi. We stand with Prime Minister @narendramodi and all those affected by this incident." https://x.com/presidentaligy/status/1988239719809925232?s=20

They join the list of several world leaders who expressed their condolences on the blast. Japanese PM Takaichi Sanae offered sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. "I am in deep sorrow to learn that many precious lives were lost in the explosion that occurred in Delhi, India. On behalf of the Government and people of Japan, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their bereaved families. I also offer my sincere prayers for the swift recovery of the injured." https://x.com/takaichi_sanae/status/1988214655551262993?s=20

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar wished for the speedy recovery of the wounded. He said "I extend my & Israel's deepest condolences to the People of India and especially to the families of the innocent victims killed in the blast at the heart of Delhi. Wishing speedy recovery to the wounded. Israel stands with India in its fight against terror." https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/1988167085164569065?s=20

Investigation Underway

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm on Monday evening near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort, involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded, as per Union Home Minister Amit Shah, damaging nearby vehicles. Shah further said that "all possibilities" were being explored, while multiple agencies have joined the investigation to determine the cause and motive behind the explosion.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

PM Modi Assures Justice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep sorrow over the Red Fort blast, saying it has "deeply saddened everyone" and assured the nation that those responsible will face justice. (ANI)