Reaffirming that India and Seychelles' defence is 'inextricably linked,' PM Modi called India a 'trusted partner.' He highlighted the 'MAHASAGAR' vision for a secure Indian Ocean and offered to share India's Digital Public Infrastructure expertise.

Defence Partnership at the Heart of Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reaffirmed that the defence and security of India and Seychelles are "inextricably linked," and that India remains a "trusted partner" in the security and sovereignty of the island country.

In his address to the National Assembly of Seychelles, Prime Minister Modi placed maritime defence and strategic cooperation at the heart of the bilateral relationship noting that while the last fifty years have seen many global shifts, the commitment between the defence forces of India and Seychelles remains "unchanged." "The passage of 50 years has changed many things. But it has not changed our commitment to one another. For decades, our defence forces, coast guards, and maritime agencies have trained and worked closely together," the PM said.

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He highlighted that India deeply values the role Seychelles plays in safeguarding its vast maritime domain and the wider Indian Ocean Region (IOR). He affirmed that the INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak, currently docked at Port Victoria offers a powerful reminder of the depth of our partnership.

"Fifty years ago, at the dawn of your independence, an Indian naval ship, INS Nilgiri, was present in Port Victoria as a mark of friendship and solidarity. Today, INS Tarkash and INS Ikshak are docked at Port Victoria to celebrate the Golden Jubilee with you," he said.

Shared Vision for a Secure Indian Ocean: MAHASAGAR

PM Modi emphasised that the evolution of this bilateral relationship is rooted in a shared vision for a safer and more secure Indian Ocean region, a concept he refers to as "MAHASAGAR." "Our cooperation in maritime security, capacity building, hydrography and maritime domain awareness reflects our shared commitment to a safer and more secure Indian Ocean region. Our vision is captured in the idea of 'MAHASAGAR'. This vision recognises that our futures are interconnected and interdependent, and we will continue to work together for a safer and more secure Indian Ocean region," he affirmed.

Unveiled by PM Modi in March 2025, the MAHASAGAR vision is India's expanded global maritime doctrine, standing for Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security And Growth Across Regions. It shifts India's maritime focus from a purely local Indian Ocean context to a comprehensive, global outreach designed to champion the Global South with an aim to strengthen ties with smaller states, enhancing maritime domain awareness and curbing illegal activities.

Cooperation in Blue Economy and Environment

He further praised Seychelles for leading the world in the 'Blue Economy' and 'Blue Bonds' long before they became global trends. Beyond security, the PM articulated a forward-looking environmental and economic agenda aimed at preserving the shared ocean for future generations. He called for the deepening of partnerships in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy, and sustainable tourism.

"Together, we can build partnerships in fisheries, marine science, coastal management, renewable energy, and sustainable tourism. Let us work together to ensure that future generations inherit oceans that are healthier, safer, and more abundant than those we enjoy today," he said.

Shared Aspirations for an Inclusive World Order

PM Modi also touched upon the shared aspirations of both nations for a more inclusive world order. He highlighted how India's G20 Presidency was used to amplify the priorities of the Global South, most notably through the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20.

"Seychelles and India both seek a world where development is more inclusive and international institutions reflect contemporary realities," PM Modi noted.

Deepening People-to-People Ties and Digital Cooperation

The Prime Minister pointed out a statistic- that one in every 50 people in Seychelles has undergone some form of training in India. "It is said that one in every fifty people in Seychelles has undergone some training in India. They have returned home with skills, friendships, and experiences that continue to strengthen our partnership today," he said.

Sharing Digital Public Infrastructure Expertise

Expressing interest in Seychelles' 'IGNITE' initiative for youth, PM Modi offered to share India's expertise in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). "I was delighted to learn about your IGNITE initiative to provide internships for the youth. It is an excellent framework, and we can explore new avenues for cooperation in this sector," he said.

"India's DPI has demonstrated how technology can expand opportunity and improve governance, boost financial inclusion, and deliver services for hundreds of millions of people. We would be happy to share our experiences as you pursue your own digital transformation," he told the Assembly.

A key focus area for such cooperation can be in digital innovation. India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has demonstrated how technology can expand opportunity, improve governance, boost financial inclusion, and deliver services for hundreds of millions of people. We would be happy to share our experiences and expertise as you pursue your own digital transformation. I am confident that the young people of Seychelles will embrace these opportunities with the same determination that guided the first fifty years of independence," PM Modi stated.

"The last 50 years have been remarkable. But I firmly believe that the best chapters of the Seychelles story are yet to be written. And the best of our friendship is yet to come," he said.

PM Modi Conferred with 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' Honour

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with the distinction - 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by the President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie. The honour was conferred upon the Prime Minister for his green leadership, and efforts towards advancing the interests of developing countries and his longstanding commitment towards promoting the Blue Economy, climate action, sustainable management of ocean resources, and the developmental aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

This is the first time that this distinguished honour was bestowed, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The Prime Minister dedicated the honour to all the countries committed to environmental conservation and fighting climate change. He underlined that the recognition, at a time when both countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations, would go a long way in further enhancing the special friendship.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)