    'Declare likes of CNN, Reuters as terrorist organisations': Croatian MEP's measure to beat fake news - WATCH

    "In order to return to normal human values, it is necessary to declare CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutsche Welle and similar media fanatics and media Taliban as terrorist organisations," Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic said.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 6, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    A startling statement made by Croatian Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Mislav Kolakusic has ignited a fierce debate on the role of the media in today's world. Kolakusic's assertion that media giants like CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, and Deutsche Welle should be declared "terrorist organisations" due to their alleged propagation of false information and the incitement of hatred has drawn strong reactions.

    In his address to the EU Parliament, Kolakusic argued that mainstream media outlets have played a detrimental role during crises, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic and forced wars. He contends that these outlets have been responsible for churning out massive amounts of false information and sowing discord among people and nations. According to him, this has resulted in countless victims across Europe and around the world.

    "Media and Truth. In order to return to normal human values, it is necessary to declare CNN, Reuters, Associated Press, Deutsche Welle and similar media fanatics and media Taliban as terrorist organisations. During the so-called pandemics and forced wars, they produce enormous amounts of false information and spread hatred among people and nations, resulting in millions of victims throughout Europe and the world. This is not the Law on Freedom of the media, but the law on the freedom of spreading hate and fake news that lead the world into the dark ages of totalitarian systems," he said at the EU Parliament recently.

    The controversy surrounding Kolakusic's remarks underscores the ongoing challenge of striking a balance between freedom of the press and the responsibility of the media. In an era of rapid information dissemination through digital platforms, the need for accurate and reliable reporting is paramount.

    "Keep speaking up Mislav …. We agree with you !!!" said one user on X, while another added, "The man could not be more correct."

    A third user noted, "Would agree with the general tenor of that statement. Terrorist organisations? not so sure about," while a fourth stated, "They have managed to program people to be afraid to speak the truth of being unable to tell the truth. Anyone who tells the truth is stigmatized an if possible dehumanized, but people refrain to name them for what they are. Great talk. A spade is a spade."

    A fifth user on X added, "I wholeheartedly concur. Thank you for all that you do sir. You are a lighthouse amidst a dark sea of pure evil."

    As discussions continue within the European Parliament and beyond, the debate initiated by Kolakusic's statement serves as a reminder of the vital role played by the media in democratic societies and the importance of holding media organisations accountable for the quality and accuracy of their reporting.

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
