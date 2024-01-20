Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Days after Iran attack, Afghan Taliban clash with Pakistani forces at border (WATCH)

    Ongoing intense firing and shelling have been reported at the Kunar-Bajaur border between Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban, lasting for seven hours. This escalation follows Tehran's strikes on militant bases in Balochistan

    Days after Iran attack, Afghan Taliban clash with Pakistani forces at border
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 8:37 PM IST

    A prolonged exchange of intense gunfire and shelling has been underway for the past seven hours at the Kunar-Bajaur border, situated along the disputed Durand Line, involving Pakistani forces and the Afghan Taliban. Media reports indicated that Pakistani soldiers were forcefully installing a fence along the Durand Line. During this operation, Taliban soldiers opposed the effort, and when Pakistani soldiers persisted, the Taliban resorted to firing bullets.

    This escalation follows Tehran's targeting of militant bases in Balochistan, which was met with retaliatory strikes from Pakistan within Iran. As of the time of filing this report, no casualties have been reported in the border clashes between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban, though the firing persists.

    Periodic clashes between Pakistani and Taliban forces arise due to border disputes. The Taliban vehemently opposes the compelled fencing of the border by Pakistani soldiers, asserting that they do not recognize the Durand Line, established by the British. The clashes often result in casualties, prompting authorities from both countries to intervene and alleviate tensions. As of now, no official statements have been issued by either side regarding the scale of the conflict.

    Ironically, just days ago, amidst escalating tensions between Pakistan and Iran, the Taliban administration in Afghanistan had called on the two nations to exercise restraint. 

    Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesperson for the Taliban, was quoted as saying, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan deems the recent clashes between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as alarming, urging both neighbouring countries to exhibit restraint." 

    He emphasized the importance of directing efforts toward enhancing regional stability and resolving disputes through diplomatic channels and dialogue, considering the newfound peace and stability in the region after prolonged conflicts.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2024, 8:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH) avv

    Teens convicted for watching K-POP in North Korea, conviction video goes viral as Internet revolts (WATCH)

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event avv

    SFJ Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun's men arrested in Ayodhya, terror plot busted ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' event

    Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper avv

    Japan becomes 5th nation to land on the moon, solar cells stop working as JAXA struggles to revive Moon Sniper

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US rules Czech court gcw

    Indian accused in Pannun murder plot can be extradited to US, rules Czech court

    Israel bombs Palestine's Gaza University, US requests clarification as death toll increases (WATCH) avv

    Israel bombs Palestine's Gaza University, US requests clarification as death toll increases (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach osf

    India vs England: Nasser Hussain warns India on underestimating England's 'Bazball' approach

    Karnataka: Minor student gives birth in Kalaburagi, cousin arrested under POCSO Act

    Karnataka: Minor student gives birth in Kalaburagi, cousin arrested under POCSO Act

    Tennis Happy Birthday Laura Robson: Top 7 quotes by the former Tennis star osf

    Happy Birthday Laura Robson: Top 7 quotes by the former Tennis star

    Ram Mandir What will prasad reportedly include during Pran Pratishtha gcw

    Ram Mandir: What will prasad include during 'Pran Pratishtha'?

    Football Happy Birthday Phil Neville: Top 7 quotes by the former England player osf

    Happy Birthday Phil Neville: Top 7 quotes by the former England player

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon