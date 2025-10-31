A 35-member Danish farmers' delegation met Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, expressing keen interest in investing in the state's agriculture, animal husbandry, and dairy sectors. The CM assured full government support and a conducive business environment.

A 35-member delegation from the Danish Farmers Abroad Association of Denmark met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, on Friday. The delegation included representatives from 20 different companies. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion, an official statement said.

Exploring Cooperation in Agri and Dairy Sectors

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development, and related sectors. The Danish delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Haryana in these areas.

Haryana Pitches 'Go Global' Approach for Investment

Welcoming the delegation, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Haryana Government is already collaborating with Denmark on several projects focused on technological advancement and enhancing productivity in the state's agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

He informed that a delegation of progressive farmers from Haryana, led by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, had earlier visited several African countries to study their technologies, agricultural systems, and best practices. He said that investors from Denmark and African nations can collaborate with Haryana's farmers to promote growth in animal husbandry, agriculture, and dairy development, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister said that the state government provides a conducive environment for investors, ensuring ease of doing business through transparent policies and an industry-friendly approach. This has made Haryana a preferred destination for investment.

He further stated that Haryana is encouraging business-to-business partnerships with Denmark and African countries to promote the exchange of innovative technologies, expertise, and resources thereby giving new direction to the state's industrial and agricultural growth. He reiterated that the Haryana Government is adopting a 'Go Global' approach and actively encouraging foreign investors to explore opportunities in the state.

Inviting the delegation to take advantage of Haryana's investment-friendly ecosystem, the Chief Minister assured them of the government's full support and cooperation.

During the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister that it had visited various sites across Haryana to study local agricultural and animal husbandry practices.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, Commissioner and Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department Vijay Dahiya, Advisor Department of Foreign Cooperation Pawan Chaudhary, Director General of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department Prem and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.