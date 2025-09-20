At least 1,800 flights were delayed and hundreds cancelled at Dallas airports over telecom outage. Meanwhile, Brussels, London Heathrow and Berlin airports faced disruptions from a cyberattack hitting check-in, boarding systems, impacting passengers.

More than 1,800 flights were delayed and hundreds were cancelled on Friday at Dallas-Fort Worth and Dallas Love Field airports following a telecom outage. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued ground stops to slow air traffic due to a reported equipment issue at a local telephone company, which did not involve FAA equipment.

The FAA said it was working with the telephone company to determine the cause of the outage. Departures were halted until 11 pm ET at Dallas-Fort Worth and until at least 8:45 pm at Dallas Love Field.

Airlines impacted by the disruption

American Airlines cancelled over 200 flights and delayed more than 500, affecting nearly a quarter of its schedule. Southwest Airlines reported delays on over 1,100 flights, representing 27 percent of its schedule, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights.

The outage caused significant inconvenience to passengers, with delays affecting both domestic and international flights. Airlines urged travellers to stay updated with their flight status and allowed extra time for check-ins.

Cyberattack disrupts major European airports

Meanwhile, a separate issue hit European airports on Saturday. Airports including Brussels, London Heathrow, and Berlin faced delays and cancellations after a cyberattack targeted a service provider responsible for check-in and boarding systems.

Brussels Airport confirmed that automated systems went offline late Friday night, forcing staff to process check-ins and boarding manually. The airport said the provider was actively working to resolve the issue and advised passengers to check flight status with their airline. Travellers were asked to arrive two hours early for Schengen flights and three hours for international flights.

London Heathrow and Collins Aerospace affected

London Heathrow Airport reported that Collins Aerospace, which supplies check-in and boarding systems to several airlines globally, was experiencing a technical problem linked to the cyberattack. Heathrow posted on X that delays were possible for departing passengers and urged them not to arrive earlier than three hours before long-haul flights and two hours for domestic flights.

Heathrow also stated that additional staff were available in check-in areas to assist travellers and minimise disruption.

Berlin airport also impacted

Berlin Airport reported longer waiting times at check-in, citing a technical issue at a system provider operating across Europe. The airport assured passengers that teams were working to implement a quick solution, although authorities and airlines have not provided a timeline for the full restoration of services. The travellers at affected airports in both Dallas and Europe were urged to:

Check flight status with their airline before heading to the airport

Allow extra time for check-in and security

Follow instructions from airport staff for smooth boarding

Both incidents highlight how technical glitches and cyberattacks can disrupt global air travel, affecting thousands of passengers and multiple airlines.

