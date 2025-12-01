India is providing extensive disaster relief to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu'. Sri Lanka's Deputy Tourism Minister thanked India, as NDRF teams, naval ships, and air force helicopters assist in rescue efforts.

Sri Lanka's Deputy Minister for Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe on Monday thanked India and the National Disaster Response Force for their disaster response operations. The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that the NDRF teams were working to deliver critical assistance wherever possible.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "OperationSagarBandhu in Badulla. Deputy Minister for Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe thanked India and the National Disaster Response Force for their disaster response operations. A team from NDRF including landslide specialists is working in close coordination with Sri Lankan authorities in Badulla district to recover landslide casualties and deliver critical assistance wherever possible. Badulla is one of the most severely impacted districts in Sri Lanka in the recent devastation in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah." #OperationSagarBandhu in Badulla. Deputy Minister for Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe thanked India and the National Disaster Response Force @NDRFHQ for their disaster response operations. A team from NDRF including landslide specialists is working in close coordination with Sri… pic.twitter.com/bvAjrj5BK9 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 1, 2025

Relief Materials Arrive in Trincomalee

Meanwhile, more critical relief materials arrived at Trincomalee. In a post on X, the High Commission said, "More critical relief materials arrived at Trincomalee today. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu INS Sukanya delivered another 12 tonnes of essential relief material to Trincomalee this morning, supporting ongoing rescue and relief efforts after Cyclone Ditwah. These were handed over to Sri Lanka authorities for immediate distribution." More critical relief materials arrived at Trincomalee today. Under #OperationSagarBandhu INS Sukanya delivered another 12 tonnes of essential relief material to Trincomalee this morning, supporting ongoing rescue and relief efforts after #CycloneDitwah. These were handed over to… pic.twitter.com/CQ1moaU77o — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 1, 2025

The High Commission said that as India's policy of first responder. "Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, another 12 tonnes of critical relief material have reached Trincomalee, Sri Lanka onboard INS Sukanya, today morning. India is strengthening Sri Lankan efforts for rescue and relief of distressed persons in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, one of the worst natural calamities to hit Sri Lanka in recent years," the statement said. #OperationSagarBandhu Another 12 tonnes of critical relief material have reached Trincomalee, Sri Lanka onboard INS Sukanya, today morning. India is strengthening Sri Lankan efforts for rescue and relief of distressed persons in the wake of #CycloneDitwah, one of the worst… pic.twitter.com/GiYmZcbauN — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 1, 2025

Air Force Continues Rescue Operations

The MI 17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force continue rescue operations in Sri Lanka. In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Under Operation Sagar Bandhu MI 17 helicopters continue rescue operations bringing stranded persons from inaccessible areas and delivering urgent relief to communities cut- off in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka." #OperationSagarBandhu @IAF_MCC MI 17 helicopters 🚁 continue rescue operations bringing stranded persons from inaccessible areas and delivering urgent relief to communities cut- off in the wake of #CycloneDitwah in 🇱🇰. @MEAIndia@LkDefence @airforcelk @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/B5qM5hbt08 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) December 1, 2025

Cyclone Update and Casualties

Cyclone Ditwah is weakening into a "deep depression" as it nears India's southern state of Tamil Nadu. The death toll in Sri Lanka has gone up to 355, with another 366 people missing, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)