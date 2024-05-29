Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cut marks on 4,000-year-old skulls suggest Egyptians attempted cancer treatment; see pictures

    A study on two 4,000-year-old skulls has unveiled that ancient Egyptians made attempts to address excessive tissue growth or gain insights into cancerous disorders following a patient's death.

    Cut marks on 4,000-year-old skulls suggest ancient Egyptians attempted cancer treatment; see pictures snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 9:59 PM IST

    A study on two 4,000-year-old skulls has unveiled that ancient Egyptians made attempts to address excessive tissue growth or gain insights into cancerous disorders following a patient's death.

    Renowned for their status as one of the earliest civilizations, ancient Egyptians have a history of recognizing, describing, and treating diseases and traumatic injuries. They were also adept at crafting prostheses and applying dental fillings.

    In a bid to delve deeper into their medical expertise, an international research team examined two ancient human skulls, one male and one female, each dating back thousands of years.

    Cut marks on 4,000-year-old skulls suggest ancient Egyptians attempted cancer treatment; see pictures snt

    The analysis of cut marks on the skulls provided insights into the extent of traumatological and oncological treatments practiced by ancient Egyptians, as detailed in the paper published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine.

    According to Edgard Camaros, a paleopathologist at the University of Santiago de Compostela in Spain, this discovery represents "unique and extraordinary" evidence of how ancient Egyptian medicine may have attempted to address or investigate cancer over 4,000 years ago.

    The two skulls, named Skull and Mandible 236, dating from between 2687 and 2345 BCE, belonged to a male individual aged 30 to 35, while Skull E270, dating from between 663 and 343 BCE, belonged to a female individual who was older than 50 years.

    Cut marks on 4,000-year-old skulls suggest ancient Egyptians attempted cancer treatment; see pictures snt

    Upon microscopic examination, skull 236 exhibited a large-sized lesion consistent with excessive tissue destruction, identified as a neoplasm. Additionally, approximately 30 small and round metastasized lesions were scattered across the skull, accompanied by cut marks likely inflicted by a sharp object such as a metal instrument.

    "When we first observed the cut marks under the microscope, we could not believe what was in front of us," said Tatiana Tondini, a researcher at the University of Tubingen in Germany.

    Cut marks on 4,000-year-old skulls suggest ancient Egyptians attempted cancer treatment; see pictures snt

    Cut marks on 4,000-year-old skulls suggest ancient Egyptians attempted cancer treatment; see pictures snt

    Examination of Skull E270 also revealed a significant lesion consistent with a cancerous tumor, resulting in bone destruction. Additionally, two lesions resulting from traumatic injuries were identified, indicating that they had undergone treatment.

    "This may indicate that although today's lifestyle and cancer-causing substances in the environment increase cancer risk, it was also a common pathology in the past," the team said.

    (Image courtesy: Frontiers in Medicine)

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 10:01 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israeli embassy in Mexico City set on fire use molotov cocktails as protests intensify over Gaza war (WATCH)

    Israeli embassy in Mexico City set on fire use molotov cocktails as protests intensify over Gaza war (WATCH)

    F35 fighter jet worth $135 million crashes in New Mexico, dramatic video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    F-35 fighter jet worth $135 million crashes in New Mexico, dramatic video goes viral (WATCH)

    Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures snt

    Nikki Haley writes 'Finish Them' on Israeli artillery shells during visit near Lebanon border; see pictures

    Virgin Australia flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant AJR

    Australia: Flight turns back after naked man runs through aisle, knocks down attendant

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH) snt

    Nawaz Sharif admits Pakistan violated 1999 Lahore Declaration signed with India, says 'was our fault' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand snt

    Government starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, Uttarakhand

    PM Modi's 48-hour Vivekananda Rock meditation a poll ploy, says Opposition; adds violates MCC if televised snt

    PM Modi's 48-hour Vivekananda Rock meditation a poll ploy, says Opposition; adds violates MCC if televised

    tennis French Open 2024: World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz survives scare at the hands of 176th-ranked Jesper de Jong snt

    French Open 2024: World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz survives scare at the hands of 176th-ranked Jesper de Jong

    Apple WWDC 2024: Date, time of keynote CONFIRMED! iOS 18, artificial intelligence update and more to expect gcw

    Apple WWDC 2024: Date, time of keynote CONFIRMED! iOS 18, AI update and more to expect

    Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list Check out 7 Indian manufacturing and energy startup founders gcw

    Forbes 30 under 30 Asia: Check out 7 Indian manufacturing and energy startup founders

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon