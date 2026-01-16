EAM S Jaishankar and Japan's FM Toshimitsu Motegi held strategic talks in New Delhi. The leaders bonded over a shared passion for cricket, exchanging a signed bat and a team jersey, while also discussing the India-Japan strategic partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held strategic talks with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. In a light-hearted moment, Jaishankar acknowledged a shared passion for cricket between the both of them.

Cricket Diplomacy Takes Centre Stage

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to welcome FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan to India. As we hold the India-Japan strategic talks today, even more pleased to find a fellow cricket enthusiast in FM Toshimitsu Motegi. In the spirit of our shared passion for the sport, honoured to receive a Japan national cricket team jersey. Also gifted him a bat signed by the Indian cricket team." Delighted to welcome FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan to India. As we hold the 🇮🇳-🇯🇵 strategic talks today, even more pleased to find a fellow cricket enthusiast in FM @moteging. In the spirit of our shared passion for the sport, honoured to receive a Japan national cricket team… pic.twitter.com/FabmQyMZF3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 16, 2026

Jaishankar noted with a smile that Toshimitsu was also a fan of cricket. "I must say, even though I have known you for so long, it was, for me, such a pleasant discovery to see your deep attachment to cricket. It was reflected in your article today," he said.

Jaishankar then said that he hoped to enjoy a cricket match with him in Japan someday. "I had some sense from our earlier conversation, but it was news to me that you actually have a proper playing field in your hometown, and I hope one day that I will have the opportunity of joining you there. So once again, a very, very warm welcome," he said.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar underscored the importance of economic security, calling it "paramount" and stressing the need to de-risk both national and global economies amid an uncertain international economic environment.

Speaking during his opening remarks at the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with Toshimitsu, Jaishankar said India places a very high priority on its partnership with Japan, which has evolved over the past two decades into a broad, comprehensive and strategic relationship.

"India attaches very great priority to its friendship with Japan. And over the last two decades, we have been successful in transforming the relationship from what was primarily an economic relationship into one that is broad, comprehensive, and strategic in its focus," Jaishankar said, referring to cooperation in platforms such as the Quad, the United Nations, the G4 grouping and the G20. (ANI)