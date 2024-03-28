Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway

    Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, known for sparking international outrage by burning Qurans in Sweden, has left the country for neighboring Norway after his residency permit was revoked.

    Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway avv
    Author
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 3:46 PM IST

    Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden, has made headlines for his controversial actions involving the desecration of the Quran. Momika, who gained notoriety for repeatedly burning copies of the Quran during protests in Sweden, has recently announced his departure from the country and his arrival in Norway, where he intends to seek asylum.

    This decision comes after Sweden revoked his residency permit, citing false information in his original application. Momika's Quran burnings triggered widespread condemnation and protests, particularly in Muslim-majority countries. In July, Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, leading to fires within the compound during the second incident.

    Despite Sweden's condemnation of the Quran desecrations, the country emphasized its commitment to freedom of speech and assembly under its laws. While Momika maintains that his actions target the religion of Islam rather than Muslim individuals, Swedish prosecutors have scrutinized whether his demonstrations violate hate speech laws.

    This scrutiny has intensified given the heightened terror alert level in Sweden following the angry reactions to Momika's activities. The Swedish Migration Agency's decision to revoke Momika's residency permit in October added to the controversy.

    Despite being granted a temporary permit due to enforcement impediments regarding deportation to Iraq, Momika expressed concerns about Sweden's treatment of him and its alleged disregard for freedom of expression and human rights.

    Momika's Quran-burning activities also led to a Muslim activist's request to burn Jewish and Christian versions of the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, eliciting strong reactions from Israel and Jewish groups.

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World's largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest vkp

    World’s largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says 'No force can stop China's technology' avv

    Chinese President Xi Jinping asserts technological supremacy, says ‘No force can stop China's technology’

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine avv

    Russia's Putin denies plans to attack NATO, Warns against supplying F-16s fighter planes to Ukraine

    Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy snt

    'Diplomatic visit or pre-wedding shoot in the Amazon?': Macron, Lula's photos spark social media frenzy

    Japan lunar lander wakes up again after surviving freezing 2 weeks; captures picture of moon's surface snt

    Japan's lunar lander wakes up again after surviving freezing 2 weeks; captures picture of moon's surface

    Recent Stories

    World's largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest vkp

    World’s largest Green Anaconda, discovered weeks ago, found dead in Amazon rainforest

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for districts till April 1 as temperature soars anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert for districts till April 1 as temperature soars

    Benefits of consuming papaya in summer rkn

    Benefits of consuming papaya in summer

    6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools gcw

    6 ways to travel smarter this summer using THESE Google tools

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Fresh petition filed to declare Taj Mahal as 'Tejo Mahalaya' - a Shiva temple

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon