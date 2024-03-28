Controversial Quran burner tries to escape risk of deportation in Sweden, looks to find refuge in Norway

Iraqi refugee Salwan Momika, known for sparking international outrage by burning Qurans in Sweden, has left the country for neighboring Norway after his residency permit was revoked.

Salwan Momika, a Christian Iraqi refugee residing in Sweden, has made headlines for his controversial actions involving the desecration of the Quran. Momika, who gained notoriety for repeatedly burning copies of the Quran during protests in Sweden, has recently announced his departure from the country and his arrival in Norway, where he intends to seek asylum.

This decision comes after Sweden revoked his residency permit, citing false information in his original application. Momika's Quran burnings triggered widespread condemnation and protests, particularly in Muslim-majority countries. In July, Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad twice, leading to fires within the compound during the second incident.

Despite Sweden's condemnation of the Quran desecrations, the country emphasized its commitment to freedom of speech and assembly under its laws. While Momika maintains that his actions target the religion of Islam rather than Muslim individuals, Swedish prosecutors have scrutinized whether his demonstrations violate hate speech laws.

This scrutiny has intensified given the heightened terror alert level in Sweden following the angry reactions to Momika's activities. The Swedish Migration Agency's decision to revoke Momika's residency permit in October added to the controversy.

Despite being granted a temporary permit due to enforcement impediments regarding deportation to Iraq, Momika expressed concerns about Sweden's treatment of him and its alleged disregard for freedom of expression and human rights.

Momika's Quran-burning activities also led to a Muslim activist's request to burn Jewish and Christian versions of the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, eliciting strong reactions from Israel and Jewish groups.