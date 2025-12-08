The Quad (India, Australia, Japan, US) held its 4th annual HADR meeting in Honolulu to strengthen disaster-response capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. The event reinforces the group's commitment to providing reliable, lifesaving support in the region.

Reinforcing its longstanding commitment to a stable, secure and resilient Indo-Pacific, the Quad convened the 4th Annual Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) Strategic Meeting and Tabletop Exercise in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Monday.

In a release, the MEA stated that the meeting that took place between December 2 and December 5 was hosted by the United States, and the exercise brought together senior government officials from India, Australia, Japan and the US to sharpen collective disaster-response coordination across the region. "This annual event brought together government officials from India, Australia, Japan, and United States to strengthen the Quad's disaster-response capabilities across the Indo-Pacific. It underscored the Quad's commitment to reliable and effective lifesaving support for the people of the region," the release stated.

Significance of HADR in Quad Partnership

The annual meet, a core pillar of the Quad's cooperation framework, focused on strengthening mechanisms for rapid mobilisation and delivery of humanitarian aid during natural disasters. The grouping emphasised that HADR remains central to its efforts to promote peace, security, prosperity and resilience in the Indo-Pacific. "As a founding pillar of the Quad partnership, HADR is a cornerstone of the group's efforts to advance peace, security, prosperity, and resilience in the Indo-Pacific. The Quad's coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance in response to the devastating earthquake in Myanmar in March this year was a testament to the Quad's ability to mobilise resources and rapidly deliver life-saving assistance," the release added.

Formalizing the HADR Partnership

The guidelines for the 'Quad partnership on HADR in the Indo-Pacific were announced at the Quad Leaders summit in Tokyo in May 2022 as part of a shared vision for a free and open region that is inclusive and resilient.

Later in September 2022, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, and the US Secretary of State met in New York and signed the partnership into operation. According to the MEA, the signing of these guidelines marks a significant moment in Quad cooperation, which traces its origin from the 2004 ad hoc Tsunami Core Group, which catalysed international response efforts in the aftermath of the tsunami that devastated many countries in the region.

Operational Framework and Guiding Principles

The partnership has been designed to address the vulnerabilities of the Indo-Pacific region and will serve as a dedicated framework for Quad partners to coordinate their disaster response operations. The mechanism will augment their capacity and capability, interoperability and operational synergy to undertake HADR operations.

Response operations will be guided by the core principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality as outlined in the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 46/182 on the provisions of humanitarian assistance, the MEA stated. The partnership will coordinate HADR operations with the UN and other international agencies and donors, regional and local governments, public and private organisations, and non-government organisations, where appropriate and in the best interest of humanity. (ANI)