Local authorities in Nepal's southern districts are holding dialogues to quell communal violence that erupted on Sunday. Curfews are in effect in Dhanusha and Siraha, with the death toll rising to 3. A harmony rally is planned to restore peace.

Authorities Scramble to Restore Harmony

Local authorities have engaged in dialogue with the communities to settle the tense situation in the districts along the Southern plains of Nepal following the eruption of communal violence, which started on Sunday. In Janakpur, the provincial capital of the Madhesh Province, an all-party meeting was held on Friday to resolve the ongoing tension that has spilt across the districts and is spreading further.

"Nepal has long been a country defined by harmony, where people of all castes and religions have lived together. However, due to the actions of certain extremist organisations, regardless of the sect they belong to, Nepal is now facing a situation of fragmentation. The resulting disruption to peace and order will not only harm Nepal but also impact neighbouring countries. You must understand that this fire does not affect just one country or region; it affects everyone," Mohammad Asgar Ali, a local from Janakpurdham, told ANI.

Curfew orders have remained in effect in various parts of Dhanusha and Siraha following the protest. According to the District Administration Offices of the two districts, essential services including hospitals, pharmacies, air services, gas supply, petroleum transportation and sales, ambulance services, fire engines, hearse vehicles, and the supply of water and milk will continue to operate during the curfew.

Healthcare workers, government employees, journalists, Nepal Red Cross personnel, pilgrims, patients and passengers travelling to airports will be allowed to move during the curfew upon producing a valid identity card issued by the concerned authority or a flight ticket.

"A rift has currently emerged between two communities in Nepal, and the country is facing a crisis. I therefore make a humble appeal to everyone. We are formulating long-term plans. The spirit of brotherhood here has endured for centuries, and we are holding talks with all parties to foster harmony and preserve this bond. A 'harmony rally' is likely to be held at 8 AM, and this issue will be resolved," Manoj Kumar Shah, Mayor of Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City, told ANI.

Origins of the Unrest and Casualties

The unrest in Sunsari originated late Sunday night in Ward 3 of Dewanganj Rural Municipality. A dispute reportedly erupted between local groups over loud DJ music during preparations for the Bol Bam pilgrimage to the Saptakoshi River. The confrontation quickly escalated into stone pelting and violence, prompting police to intervene with batons, tear gas, warning shots, and eventually live fire from the Armed Police Force.

One person died on the spot from gunshot injuries, while others were critically wounded. Jayprakash Mehta, one of the injured, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, taking the toll to 3.

Prime Minister Announces Investigation

Addressing the nation for the first time since assuming office last March, Prime Minister Balendra Shah announced the formation of an investigation committee, promising a fair, transparent probe into the events. Shah assured the public that the inquiry would be impartial and that "whoever is responsible for the incident" would face justice under the law. (ANI)