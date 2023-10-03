Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Communal tension erupts in Nepal's Banke district over 'sar tan se juda' slogans; curfew imposed (WATCH)

    This incident reportedly marks the first case of communal tension in Nepal in the past 26 years, underscoring the significance and rarity of such unrest in the country. 

    Communal tension erupts in Nepal's Banke district over 'sar tan se juda' slogans; curfew imposed (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

    Communal tension reportedly erupted in Nepal's Banke district, particularly in Nepalganj, on Tuesday as clashes and heavy stone pelting occurred during a nationwide ban called by Resident Hindus. The ban was organised in protest against religious slogans, particularly 'Sar Tan Se Juda (STSJ),' raised by the Muslim community during an Eid Milad procession.

    In response to the escalating violence, authorities imposed an indefinite curfew in Nepalganj. This incident reportedly marks the first case of communal tension in Nepal in the past 26 years, underscoring the significance and rarity of such unrest in the country. Chief District Officer Bipin Acharya announced the curfew order, which went into effect at 1 pm.

    The Banke District Administration Office took action as signs of social and religious disharmony became evident within the city. Reports indicate that a group of Hindus had assembled in Nepalgunj and initiated a demonstration, further heightening tensions between the two communities.

    On Monday, the district administration office had issued an urgent notice urging people to refrain from engaging in activities that could disrupt religious harmony and promote hatred. In an effort to foster social harmony, various religious leaders, people's representatives, and civil society leaders in Nepalgunj organized a rally on Tuesday morning.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
