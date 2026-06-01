A major clash broke out between customers and police at Bangladesh's Islami Bank PLC following the appointment of a new chairman. Police used tear gas and water cannons, injuring several people protesting against Khurshed Alam's appointment.

A major clash broke out between customers and police at Bangladesh's Islami Bank PLC following the appointment of its chairman. During the clash, the police resorted to heavy force, using tear gas and water cannons, which left several people injured.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The government of Bangladesh had recently appointed Khurshed Alam, the former Deputy Governor of the central bank, as the chairman of Islami Bank PLC. However, the bank's employees are rejecting this appointment.

Allegations Against New Chairman

They argue that Khurshed Alam, during the tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was the Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and they accused him of facilitating large-scale money laundering from the bank during that time. The bank's employees accuse Khurshed Alam of being involved with a prominent individual, S. Alam, who is alleged to have embezzled large sums of money from the country, and they claim that Khurshed Alam possesses extensive influence.

Political Links and Police Crackdown

Islami Bank PLC is a private bank in Bangladesh operated according to Islamic Sharia principles, and it is believed to have significant influence from the opposition political party, Jamaat-e-Islami. Many believe that Jamaat-e-Islami may be behind the customers' protests.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, the police baton-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse a human chain of the "Conscious Customer Forum" in front of the bank's head office. The Bangladeshi media outlet further reported that sound grenades and water cannons were fired to disperse the protesters and that several people were reportedly injured.

Tensions persist in the area as police and the protesters are currently in a face-to-face standoff as of now. This is a developing story. (ANI)