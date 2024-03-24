Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Clash at Torkham border crossing between Pakistan's FC and FIA officials leads to closure; WATCH viral video

    A clash between officials of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) resulted in the closure of pedestrian traffic at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and the nation.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 2:17 PM IST

    A clash between officials of Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) resulted in the closure of pedestrian traffic at the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and the nation, as reported by security sources to Geo News on Sunday.

    Following the altercation, the Torkham border crossing was reportedly shut down, leaving several individuals intending to travel to Afghanistan stranded. Geo News reported that five individuals sustained injuries in the altercation and have been transported to Landi Kotal Hospital. Fortunately, their condition is reported to be stable.

    The FIA has accused FC personnel of interfering with immigration affairs. Despite warnings to desist, the altercation ensued when FC officials persisted in their intervention, according to the report.

    Subsequently, in protest, FIA immigration staff closed their offices, the report added. In response, FC sources todl Geo News that border security falls under their jurisdiction.

    "FC officials keep a close watch on passengers for security," they told the Pakistani media.

    The road serves as a vital connection for Afghanistan, bridging the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar to Jalalabad, the primary city in Nangarhar, and further extending to the capital, Kabul.

    Torkham border point stands as the principal hub for transit of travelers and goods between the two nations.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
