Cincinnati Zoo's beloved hippo Fiona is receiving round-the-clock veterinary care after accidentally swallowing a visitor's knitted hat. Here's how the unusual incident unfolded and what veterinarians are doing to help her recover

Fiona, one of the Cincinnati Zoo's most recognisable residents, is receiving intensive veterinary attention after swallowing a knitted hat that accidentally landed inside her enclosure.

The unusual incident reportedly happened when a child tossed a knit cap into the air near Fiona's habitat. The hat was caught by a ceiling fan, which propelled it through a small opening above the viewing windows and into the hippo's enclosure.

The zoo clarified that the incident was accidental. The cap reportedly travelled through a gap measuring just one foot above the 12-foot-high viewing window.

Although the incident might sound unusual, ingesting foreign objects can pose serious health risks to animals. Fiona's veterinary team immediately began monitoring her condition and working towards helping her pass the object safely.

Fiona Under 24-Hour Veterinary Observation: Why Surgery Is Not An Option

The Cincinnati Zoo has placed Fiona under continuous medical supervision as veterinarians work to help her pass the swallowed hat.

According to the latest updates, her appetite has decreased since the incident. Veterinary specialists have administered fluids, pain medication and anti-nausea medicines to support her condition. The team has also been using other supportive treatments to encourage the object to move through her digestive system.

A colonoscopy was performed to assess the situation, but the medical team could not reach the object with the approximately nine-foot-long instrument.

An ultrasound examination also revealed some bunching of her intestines, suggesting that the object was moving through her digestive tract.

Zoo officials have ruled out surgery after consulting veterinary and medical specialists. Operating on a fully grown hippopotamus is not considered a viable option in this situation.

The immediate priority is therefore to keep Fiona comfortable, hydrated and closely monitored while giving her body the best possible chance of passing the hat naturally.

Who Is Fiona? The Hippo Who Became An Internet Sensation

Fiona is no ordinary zoo resident. She became an international sensation in January 2017 after being born six weeks prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, United States.

At birth, she weighed just 29 pounds (approximately 13.2 kg), making her significantly smaller than a typical newborn hippopotamus. She initially struggled to stand independently, and her survival required extensive attention from the zoo's animal-care team.

Her remarkable progress soon attracted attention from people around the world. Videos and updates documenting her development made her a social media favourite.

Over the years, Fiona's popularity extended beyond the zoo. She inspired books, merchandise, a beer brand and even an ice cream flavour. Visitors also followed her milestones, making her one of the most recognisable animals associated with the Cincinnati Zoo.

Now, as Fiona faces another health challenge, animal lovers are hoping she will overcome the situation just as she overcame the odds as a premature newborn.

The zoo has also reminded visitors to secure their belongings around animal habitats. Anyone who notices an object falling into an enclosure should immediately inform a zoo employee rather than attempting to retrieve it themselves.