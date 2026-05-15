Chinese Premier Li Qiang met top US company heads, including Apple and Tesla, stressing a stable China-US economic relationship is vital for both nations and global growth. He highlighted China's openness to foreign investment for mutual benefit.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday met representatives of major US companies accompanying US President Donald Trump on his visit to China, stressing that a "stable and predictable" China-US economic relationship is vital for both countries and the global economy. Chinese State Council Secretary-General Wu Zhenglong was also present in the meeting.

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As per the release by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting took place at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing and included representatives from companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, Meta, Cargill, Tesla, Boeing, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, GE Aviation, Qualcomm, Visa, Micron Technology, Mastercard, BlackRock, Blackstone, GEO, Inmena, and the New York Stock Exchange.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

Li said earlier talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump had provided "strategic guidance" for bilateral ties amid growing global uncertainty. "Against the backdrop of increasing instability and uncertainty in the current international situation, maintaining candid and smooth dialogue and communication between China and the United States, and actively safeguarding a stable and healthy bilateral relationship, is not only of great significance to both countries but will also inject certainty and positive energy into the cause of global peace and development," Li said.

Economic Cooperation and Investment Opportunities

The Chinese Premier emphasised the importance of economic cooperation between the world's two largest economies, stating that "a stable and predictable China-US economic and trade relationship is in the interests of both countries and the world." "China-US economic and trade cooperation is substantial, with extensive market and industrial connections. Strengthening cooperation will not only promote mutual benefit and win-win results but also contribute to global economic growth," he added.

Li also highlighted China's economic outlook and openness to foreign investment, saying, "A stable and developing Chinese economy will provide more opportunities for companies from all countries, including US-funded enterprises." "We welcome more foreign companies to come to China to explore the market and share opportunities," he said, while adding that "a stable and open policy environment is a long-term and unwavering commitment of the Chinese government."

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Li said China would continue to expand high-level opening-up, improve services for foreign-invested enterprises, and help companies address operational concerns. He also expressed hope that American firms would "continue to deepen their presence in the Chinese market" and serve as "a bridge for communication and dialogue" between the two countries.

US Business Community Responds Positively

Representatives of the US business community attending the meeting said the Xi-Trump talks had "injected new impetus into US-China economic and trade cooperation and provided certainty for the world economy." The executives also said they were "optimistic about China's development prospects, positively appraise China's continued efforts to promote high-level opening-up and create a first-class business environment, and are willing to expand cooperation with China and make greater efforts to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries."