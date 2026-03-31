Taiwan's military detected a Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels, and an official ship near its waters on Tuesday, a day after spotting a similar sortie with nine naval vessels. The aircraft entered Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Continued Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of a Chinese sortie, six naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday. The sortie entered Taiwan's southern part ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's southern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2038783335376543898?s=20

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Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of a sortie of Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters. The sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2038420953076498510?s=20

The Complex Issue of Taiwan's Sovereignty

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

Historical Origins of the Dispute

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India. (ANI)