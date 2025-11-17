Taiwan detected Chinese military presence for a second day, with 8 PLA aircraft and 8 vessels on Monday, after 30 aircraft and 7 vessels on Sunday. Multiple aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's ADIZ on both days.

Continued Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and two ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Monday. As per the MND, of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Sunday, the Taiwanese MND detected 30 PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship. In a post on X, it said, "30 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Tensions Escalate with Japan, Yellow Sea Drills

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Context of China-Japan Friction

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning on Friday, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms. (ANI)