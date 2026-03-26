Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong called on Chinese and Indian youth to deepen cooperation in emerging fields like AI and green tech. Speaking at the 4th China-India Youth Dialogue, he emphasized mutual support and parallel developmental growth.

Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong on Thursday stressed that Chinese and Indian youth should "deepen exchanges and cooperation" in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, and green technology." While speaking at the 4th China-India Youth Dialogue in the national capital, he highlighted the parallel growth trajectories of the two Asian giants, noting that both nations have reached a significant milestone in their developmental journeys.

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Highlighting Parallel Growth and Mutual Support

"In recent decades, both China and India have achieved remarkable development. These achievements are built on the hard work and wisdom of our own people, supported by global cooperation," Ambassador Xu Feihong said.

He emphasised "supporting each other's success," stating, "Today, both our countries are at a critical stage of development and national rejuvenation. We should achieve development through our own efforts while actively pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting each other's success."

Fostering Youth Cooperation in Technology

The Ambassador specifically pointed toward the rapidly evolving technological landscape, identifying innovation as a key pillar for future engagement. "Recently, China's innovation has drawn global attention, from humanoid robots performing martial arts to AI video models. India has also made artificial intelligence a national priority through the India AI mission," he noted.

Encouraging the younger generation to lead this technological shift, he added, "Chinese and Indian youth should deepen exchanges and cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, and green technology."

Expanding Cultural and Digital Ties

Reflecting on his personal observations since beginning his tenure in India, the envoy spoke about the growing cultural footprints of Chinese digital and lifestyle products. "When I arrived in this incredible land two years ago, I found that China's new trio of cultural products, online games, web series, and online literature, has quietly become part of the daily lives of Indian youth. Trending Chinese products like Labubu are also emerging as new vehicles to express individuality," he said.

Diplomatic Foundation for Cooperation

Referencing the high-level diplomatic engagements that have paved the way for strengthened bilateral ties, Ambassador Xu stated, "Since the meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin, China-India relations have moved to a new level of improvement, with positive progress in exchanges and cooperation across various fields." (ANI)