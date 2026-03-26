Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong urged stronger China-India cooperation to jointly protect the rights of the Global South and prevent global regression. Speaking at a youth dialogue, he highlighted shared development and called for a united front.

Chinese Envoy Xu Feihong has called for strengthening bilateral cooperation to "jointly safeguard the legitimate rights" of the Global South, and "prevent the world from reverting to the law of the jungle."

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A United Front for the Global South

Addressing the 4th China-India Youth Dialogue in the national capital, the Ambassador highlighted the parallel developmental journeys of both nations, stating, "In recent decades, both China and India have achieved remarkable development. These achievements are built on the hard work and wisdom of our own people, supported by global cooperation."

Calling for a united front on the international stage, Ambassador Xu Feihong highlighted the strategic role of both nations as members of the Global South. "China and India should strengthen communication and coordination, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, and lead the Global South towards greater development," he stated. "We should carry forward the Eastern wisdom of peaceful coexistence and mutual learning and prevent the world from reverting to the law of the jungle," he added.

He emphasised that both countries are currently navigating a shared period of transformation, adding, "Today, both our countries are at a critical stage of development and national rejuvenation. We should achieve development through our own efforts while actively pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting each other's success."

Innovation as a Pillar for Future Engagement

Focusing on the role of technology, Xu Feihong identified innovation as a key pillar for future engagement. "Recently, China's innovation has drawn global attention, from humanoid robots performing martial arts to AI video models. India has also made artificial intelligence a national priority through the India AI mission," he remarked.

In light of these advancements, the envoy encouraged the younger generation to take the lead in modern sectors, suggesting that "Chinese and Indian youth should deepen exchanges and cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, and green technology."

Emerging Cultural Connections

Beyond technology, the Ambassador shared his personal observations regarding the cultural influence of Chinese media within India. "When I arrived in this incredible land two years ago, I found that China's new trio of cultural products, online games, web series, and online literature, has quietly become part of the daily lives of Indian youth," he said.

He further noted the impact of lifestyle trends on personal expression, adding that "Trending Chinese products like Labubu are also emerging as new vehicles to express individuality" among Indian youth.

Diplomacy Fuels Cooperation

Attributing the strengthening of bilateral ties to recent high-level diplomatic engagements, the Ambassador said, "Since the meetings between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kazan and Tianjin, China-India relations have moved to a new level of improvement, with positive progress in exchanges and cooperation across various fields."