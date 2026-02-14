Chinese FM Wang Yi met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Munich Security Conference. A Chinese spokesperson called for mutual respect and cooperation, ahead of a planned summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in April.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while they both were attending the Munich Security Conference 2026. Official Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Lin Jian posted on X about their meeting. He wrote, "Chinese FM Wang Yi met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference."

China Urges Mutual Respect, Cooperation

"Both sides should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and make 2026 a year in which China and the U.S. advance toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he wrote further.

"As long as both sides uphold the principles of equality, respect and mutual benefit, China and the U.S. will be able to find ways to address each other's concerns and properly manage differences," he concluded.

Trump-Xi Summit on the Horizon

This meeting came on the heels of US President Donald Trump's recent announcement that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, with Xi expected to visit the United States later this year. While addressing reporters, Trump said, " I'll be visiting President Xi Jinping in April. He's coming here later in the year, and I look forward to it. Our relationship with China is very good right now."

Trump Confirms Travel Plans, Touts 'Very Good' Relationship

However, the US President did not mention the exact dates of the travel. In a recent interview with NBC News' Tom Llamas, Trump said that he would visit China in April. "I'm gonna be going there in April then he's coming here toward the end of the year," Trump said.

When asked further on his China visit, the US President in the NBC News interview taped on February 4 said, "He's coming to the White House, toward the end of the year. We have a very good relationship. And, you know, it's important that I have a good relationship and for him, that he has a good relationship with me. We have to have a good -- these are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."

Incidentally, Trump and Xi had a 90-minute telephonic conversation on February 4. (ANI)