Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong stated that China's 'world of great harmony' aligns with India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. He noted that China's self-reliance resonates with 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', highlighting a growing convergence between the nations.

China's vision of building "a world of great harmony" aligns with India's philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", said Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong at the 2026 Chinese New Year Reception in the national capital, highlighting growing convergence between the two countries at both national and global levels.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the reception on Tuesday, Ambassador Xu said that China's emphasis on self-reliance aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and that both nations share a similar global outlook rooted in cooperation and harmony. "At the national level, China's emphasis on self-reliance resonates with India's strategy of Atmanirbhar Bharat. At the global level, China's vision of 'a world of great harmony' echoes India's pursuit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the envoy said.

Bilateral Relations See Steady Improvement

Reflecting on the trajectory of bilateral ties, Xu said that relations between China and India have seen steady improvement following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Tianjin last year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. "President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful meeting in Tianjin, which led China-India relations from a 'reset and fresh start' to a new level of improvement," he said, adding that exchanges at various levels have since become more frequent.

The Chinese envoy noted that economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has reached new heights, while people-to-people exchanges have also become more active.

Record-High Economic and Trade Cooperation

Highlighting trade figures, Xu said that bilateral trade between China and India reached a record USD 155.6 billion in 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of over 12 per cent. He added that India's exports to China grew by 9.7 per cent, underscoring the significant potential for further economic cooperation.

"Last August, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful meeting in Tianjin, which led China-India relations from 'a reset and fresh start' to a new level of improvement. Exchanges at all levels have become more frequent," he said.

"Economic and trade cooperation has reached new heights. People-to-people exchanges have become more active. The bilateral relations have continued to improve. In 2025, bilateral trade between China and India reached a record high of USD 155.6 billion, registering a year-on-year growth of over 12 per cent. India's exports to China grew by 9.7 per cent, demonstrating the vast potential of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries," the envoy added.

Strengthening Cultural and People-to-People Connections

Meanwhile, Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Xu Wei highlighted the deep cultural connections between India and China, expressing optimism about expanding people-to-people ties, increasing direct flights, and strengthening cooperation in the tourism sector.

Speaking at the Spring Festival Reception 2026, also known as the Chinese New Year, hosted by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Kolkata, Xu said the participation of Indian performers reflected the closeness of cultural ties between the two countries. "I am glad that many Indian friends came to my reception. One of the Indian performers performed Chinese martial arts, which was incredibly amazing. They enjoyed it a lot as well. Also, some of the young boys and the girls sang Chinese song; they sang so well that I was deeply moved by their beautiful voices," Xu said, adding that such exchanges demonstrate how closely connected the two nations are through shared culture.

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

The Chinese diplomat also expressed hope for greater connectivity between the two countries, noting that several direct India-China flights are already operational and more are expected in the future. "We already have several direct flights, and we are expecting more. We have talks at different levels from both sides," Xu said.

Emphasising tourism as a key pillar of bilateral engagement, Xu welcomed the Indian government's move to relax visa restrictions, saying it would encourage more Chinese tourists to visit India. "I want to see more Chinese tourists coming to India. I am glad to see the Indian government relaxed visa restrictions... We want to see the Chinese tourists experience amazing India... I met the tourism minister and discussed how to strengthen our bilateral relations, especially in the tourism sector. We are going to organise promotion of tourism, such as inviting tourism sector agencies to come to India to spread awareness among both Indians and Chinese people," he added. (ANI)