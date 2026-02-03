Chinese Ambassador Xu Feihong hailed strengthening ties, revealing bilateral trade hit a historic $155.6B in 2025. He said the relationship is at a 'new level' post the Modi-Xi meeting and expressed support for India's BRICS chairmanship.

Marking the onset of the 'Year of the Horse', Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Tuesday hailed the strengthening ties between New Delhi and Beijing, revealing that bilateral trade reached a historic high of USD 155.6 billion in 2025.

Speaking at the Chinese New Year Reception in the national capital, Ambassador Xu noted that the relationship has transitioned from a "reset" to a "new level of improvement" following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Tianjin last August.

Robust Economic Engagement

Highlighting the robust economic engagement, the Ambassador stated that bilateral trade grew by over 12 per cent year-on-year. In 2025, bilateral trade between China and India reached a record high of USD 155.6 billion, with India's exports to China growing 9.7 per cent, underscoring the significant potential for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

China's Domestic Economic Update

He also provided an update on China's domestic economy, noting that its GDP has exceeded 140 trillion yuan (approximately USD 20 trillion), with growth at 5 per cent and a contribution of more than 30 per cent to global economic growth.

Restoration of People-to-People Exchanges

The Ambassador emphasised the restoration of normalcy in travel and religious exchanges, noting that China has resumed the pilgrimage for Indian devotees to the sacred mountain and holy lake in the Xizang Autonomous Region, with nearly 20,000 Indians participating last year.

Furthermore, he highlighted that India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens and direct flights between the Chinese mainland and India have been restored, facilitating smoother exchanges between the two peoples.

Shared Cultural and Philosophical Ground

Drawing parallels between the two ancient civilisations, Ambassador Xu noted that China's vision of "a world of great harmony" echoes India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family). He also compared China's focus on self-reliance with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat strategy, suggesting that both nations share common intellectual traditions and value pursuits.

He reflected on his visits to the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, as well as to Rabindranath Tagore's Santiniketan, noting that these experiences helped him sense the enduring cultural ties and spiritual resonance between the two nations.

Future Cooperation and BRICS

Looking ahead, the Ambassador expressed China's support for India's role as the BRICS rotating chair. He affirmed Beijing's readiness to strengthen coordination with New Delhi to advance the interests of the Global South and practice "true multilateralism".

"We stand ready to work with India to draw wisdom from our traditional cultures and uphold the consensus that China and India are each other's cooperation partner and development opportunity," Xu added.

The event, held on the eve of Lichun (the beginning of spring), was attended by diplomats, members of the Chinese diaspora, and representatives from various sectors, signalling an optimistic outlook for the 2026 lunar year. (ANI)