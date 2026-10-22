A husband in China's Jiangsu province accidentally caused severe injuries to his wife after giving her an unusually tight hug to express his affection. Medical examinations revealed she suffered five fractured ribs and one cracked rib from the forceful embrace.

A man in China reportedly left his wife with five fractured ribs and a crack in another after giving her an unusually tight hug to express his affection. The incident has caught the attention of many online with physicians warning that occasionally quick, violent motions can lead to significant injury.

Chinese media reports said the incident took place in Jiangsu province. In the embrace the husband was said to have raised his wife a little by putting his arms around her. Moments later the woman was bent over in pain, leaving her husband startled at what had transpired.

A medical check later discovered five cracked ribs and a split in another, according to reports.

The man was quoted as saying that he held his wife tight because he wanted to show how strong his affections for her were. He said he was sorry when he saw how badly she was hurt, adding he never realised a hug could inflict so much damage.

The story has gone viral on social media, sparking conversations about how even innocent actions can cause unintended injury in certain situations

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Doctors Explain How a Tight Hug Can Cause Rib Injuries

Medical professionals caution that snatching or raising someone unexpectedly by putting your arms around the torso might cause unequal strain on the rib cage. If the force is too great, it can cause fractures, especially in those with weaker bones.

Medical advise after the occurrence pointed to the need for a calm, regulated approach while embracing or physically supporting someone else.

People should not quickly raise someone, put too much pressure on the chest or twist the body violently. When assisting someone to rise or move, it is best to tell the person what you are about to do and to give firm support, without crushing the rib cage.

The event has brought attention to the hazards of aggressive embraces, but experts say not to stop hugging completely. Instead, individuals need to be careful of the strength they are using, especially when hugging older persons or anybody with brittle bones.

The instance is a warning that common bodily gestures can have consequences if executed with too much power.