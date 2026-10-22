A 37-year-old man in Kanpur died after allegedly being dragged for 1.5 km on the roof of a moving car with his hands trapped in the windows. The victim's family claims it was a premeditated murder following a prior dispute, citing CCTV footage of the incident.

A 37-year-old man died in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, when he was reportedly thrown into the road and driven over by a moving car after being hauled for almost 1.5 km on its top with both hands stuck in its front windows. The victim's family claims that more than a dozen local CCTV cameras recorded the startling event, which purportedly happened on Tuesday night.

According to an India Today article, the deceased, named as Biru Singh Bhadauria, was a salesperson for a food goods firm. After the event, his family first brought him to a private hospital. He was sent to Hallet Hospital as his health deteriorated, and at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the medical staff pronounced him dead.

Ram Shankar Singh, Biru's father, claims that his son got into a fight with two guys named Rajveer and Mewalal a few days prior. Mewalal reportedly showed up in a vehicle with Rajveer and three other guys on Tuesday night as Biru was heading home from a Dussehra fair.

According to reports, Biru was stopped and attacked by the mob. The automobile reportedly hit him while he attempted to flee. According to his family, the men then put him on the roof of the car, pinned both of his hands between the front windows, and drove off quickly with the windows closed.

Biru was reportedly dragged in that position for approximately 1.5 km before being thrown onto the road. The car was then allegedly driven over him before the occupants fled the spot. A passerby recognised Biru and alerted his family, who rushed him to the hospital.

According to his family, he was stuck in the windows and suffered several injuries, including severely crushed fingers. Additionally, they said that the sequence of events had been captured by over a dozen CCTV cameras. The injured man is allegedly seen on the roof of a speeding automobile in two clips that have surfaced.

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The family protested the occurrence on Wednesday, claiming that despite receiving their complaint, the police had not filed a formal report. They demanded that those accountable for Biru's demise be held accountable.

A senior police officer said the family had initially reported the incident as a road accident but had later alleged murder. Police are investigating the allegations and have said appropriate action will follow if they are substantiated.