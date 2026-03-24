China urges an immediate halt to hostilities in the Iran crisis, expressing deep concern over regional "spillover effects." Beijing warns a prolonged conflict serves no one and calls for all parties to return to dialogue and exercise restraint.

China Calls for Immediate Halt to Hostilities

China on Tuesday urged all parties involved in escalating tensions around Iran to immediately halt hostilities and return to dialogue, warning that a prolonged conflict would benefit no one, the China Daily reported.

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Speaking after reports that the United States postponed planned strikes on Iran's power plants, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing was "deeply concerned" about the potential "spillover effects" of the crisis across West Asia.

"A prolonged conflict in Iran serves no one's interests, and a ceasefire and dialogue remain the only way out," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, according to China Daily. Lin added that China has urged all sides to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation in the region.

"Beijing is deeply concerned about the spillover effects of the crisis and urged all parties to immediately stop the fighting and return to the track of peaceful dialogue," the spokesperson said, according to China Daily.

Warning on Global Repercussions

Earlier on March 20, highlighting the global repercussions of the deteriorating security situation, China on Friday warned that the "current conflict in the Middle East is continuing to escalate and expand," impacting vital international sectors and harming the "common interests of all countries."

Addressing a foreign media query regarding the regional crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian noted that the fallout extends far beyond the immediate battlefield. He emphasised that the instability is "not only undermining peace and stability in the region, but also directly impacting international energy, finance, trade and shipping."

Military Force Not a Solution

The spokesperson underscored Beijing's stance against the use of force, suggesting that kinetic actions often yield counterproductive results. "History and reality have repeatedly shown that military force is not a solution to problems, and armed confrontation will only breed new hatred," Lin told a regular press conference.

In a direct appeal for de-escalation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged that the "parties concerned should immediately press the pause button on military operations to prevent the situation from deteriorating further."

China's Role as Diplomatic Mediator

Reaffirming China's role as a diplomatic mediator in the ongoing crisis, he expressed Beijing's commitment to finding a non-military resolution. "China will continue to engage in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire and end the hostilities, so that peace and stability can return to the Middle East at an early date," Lin added. (ANI)