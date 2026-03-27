Taiwan's military detected 6 Chinese aircraft, 10 vessels, and 2 official ships nearby. 4 of the aircraft crossed the sensitive median line and entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone, prompting a response from the ROC Armed Forces.

Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Friday recorded the presence of 6 PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships around its territory. Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that 4 out of the 6 sorties crossed the meridian line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," it wrote on X. 6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/H1KxhSxJCp — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 27, 2026

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Historical Context of the Sovereignty Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised. In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India. (ANI)