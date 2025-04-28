Beijing, China: Beijing on Monday insisted that "no phone call" took place recently between President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart, after Donald Trump said he had spoken with the Chinese leader.

The world's two biggest economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.

In an interview conducted on April 22 with TIME Magazine and published Friday, Trump insisted Chinese leader Xi called him despite Beijing denying there had been any contact between the two countries over their bitter trade dispute.

The US president did not say when the call took place or specify what was discussed.

Asked about the comments Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "As far as I know, there has been no phone call between the two heads of state recently."

"China and the United States are not conducting consultations or negotiations on tariff issues," he added.