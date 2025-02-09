China: At least 29 people missing after landslide in Sichuan, rescue operations underway (WATCH)

As many as 29 people remain missing after a landslide in Southwest China's Sichuan province on Saturday, Global Times reported citing a press conference held on Sunday morning.

Feb 9, 2025

As many as 29 people remain missing after a landslide in Southwest China's Sichuan province on Saturday, Global Times reported citing a press conference held on Sunday morning. The number of the missing people is still being verified as rescue operation is being conducted there.

A landslide occurred at Jinping village in Junlian county in China's Sichuan province at around 11:50 am (local time) on Saturday. A press conference was held in Yibin on Sunday to provide updates regarding the rescue efforts.

As of Saturday, 10 residential houses and one production facility were buried and two injured people have been rescued, including one seriously injured and one with minor injuries. The injured people were undergoing treatment at the Junlian County People's Hospital and are not in life-threatening condition, according to the officials.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties following the landslide, Global Times reported. Xi called for efforts to properly handle the aftermath. He emphasised boosting monitoring and early warning, ensuring the rescue work is conducted scientifically, and preventing the occurrence of secondary disasters.

Xi said that all areas and relevant departments must bolster their efforts to uncover hidden risks related to various kinds of disasters and workplace safety, resolutely stop the occurrence of serious and major disasters and accidents and effectively protect the lives of people and property.

After the disaster occurred, the local health department immediately activated its emergency response, sending media personnel and ambulances to the spot for medical rescue efforts, according to National Health Commission, Global Times reported. Commission officials and the officials from the State Council have reached the area to strengthen the guidance and coordination of medical treatment.

As of 7 pm (local time) on Saturday, two injured people were admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment. Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. According to initial assessments, the disaster was caused by continuous rainfall and geological conditions, resulting in high-level landslide that transformed into a debris flow, causing a debris accumulation. The landslide is about 10-20 metres thick and 100 metres wide, with a volume over 100,000 cubic metres.

Over 200 people at risk have been evacuated, with 155 people concentrated at a temporary shelter set up at Junlian County Second Middle School, Global Times reported, citing conference. Emergency dining facilities have been created and 30 emergency generators, 100 cotton tents, 400 disaster relief beds, and 1,100 cotton quilts have been provided to ensure the basic living needs of the people who have been evacuated, including food, accommodation, and heating. Others have been accommodated through staying with relatives or friends.

At 11 pm (local time) on Saturday, the villagers at the relocation site had settled into their dormitories, with each family been given one room and many families had already gone to take rest, Global Times reported, citing The Paper.

Volunteers organised by the government distributed toiletries, blankets and other things to the people who have been relocated. Around 1 am (local time) on Sunday, a large truck carrying tents and blankets reached the relocation site to stock up on supplies for the incoming villagers.

