Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna arrived in India for a seven-day visit to bolster relations. He will meet S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal and attend business summits to enhance trade, investment, and tech cooperation.

Chilean Foreign Affairs Minister Francisco Perez Mackenna arrived in India as part of his seven-day official visit to the country, aimed at bolstering relations between the two nations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

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Mackenna, who arrived in the national capital on Saturday, is set for the first official visit to the country from May 9 to May 15. In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed the Chilean minister, noting that his visit is expected to further strengthen the India-Chile partnership and unlock new avenues for bilateral cooperation. "Warm welcome to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Francisco Perez Mackenna of Chile, on his arrival in New Delhi for his first official visit to India. His visit will further strengthen India-Chile partnership and unlock new areas of cooperation," the post read.

High-Level Meetings and Business Engagements

During his visit, Mackenna is scheduled to participate in a series of high-level meetings and engagements. According to a Media Advisory by the MEA, in Delhi, the Chilean Minister will attend business events organised by the Forum of Indian Food Importers, ASSOCHAM, and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), including the CII Annual Business Summit 2026. He is also set to hold discussions with top Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and other senior ministers, to enhance trade, investment, and technological cooperation between the two countries.

Focus on Technology and Innovation

The visit will also see Mackenna travel to Bengaluru, where he will meet with Karnataka Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, and Biotechnology, Priyank M Kharge. Further, exploring collaboration in innovation and technology sectors.

Strengthening Bilateral Partnership

India and Chile have historically enjoyed warm and friendly relations, underpinned by shared perspectives on numerous global issues. The two nations collaborate actively in multilateral forums and hold similar positions on matters such as climate change, renewable energy, and the expansion and reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Chile ranks as India's fifth-largest trading partner in the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region. (ANI)