The Chief Justice of India led a delegation to Brazil to foster judicial cooperation. Key discussions included arbitration, AI in judiciary, constitutional democracy, and climate justice with top Brazilian legal counterparts.

Chief Justice of India Strengthens Judicial Cooperation with Brazil

Chief Justice of India, along with a delegation from the Supreme Court of India, visited Brasília and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and participated in several bilateral meetings with the objective of developing, promoting and strengthening judicial cooperation between India and Brazil. According to an official release, the delegation, led by the CJI and accompanied by Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil, met with the President of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil, Justice Luiz Edson Fachin, along with other Judges and officers of the Federal Supreme Court of Brazil.

The dignitaries discussed key issues, including the creation of a common platform for mediation and arbitration for BRICS countries, judicial independence and constitutional democracy, use of new technologies by the Judiciary, regulation of digital platforms, and climate justice. Later that day, the delegation was invited by the President of the Superior Labour Court of Brazil, Justice Luiz Philippe Vieira de Mello Filho, along with other Judges of Brazil's Labour Courts. The participants shared the experiences of both judiciaries on the resolution of labour disputes and exchanged best practices on various matters, the release noted.

The next day, the delegation, led by the CJI and accompanied by Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to the Federative Republic of Brazil, visited the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). The delegation discussed collaborations on issues such as cross-border mediation and arbitration, use of technology and AI, and constitutionalism with the President of the STJ, Justice Luis Felipe Salomão, and other Judges and officers of the STJ. On the same day, the delegation met with Counsellor Rodrigo Badaró of the National Council of Justice of Brazil and engaged on emerging topics, including the use of artificial intelligence in judicial processes, the release highlighted.

Thereafter, the delegation travelled to Rio de Janeiro, where it first visited the Mobile Court and received a presentation on the Mobile Justice Bus, an initiative aimed at expanding access to justice. This was followed by a guided tour of the complex of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) and a meeting with Judges specialising in organised crime cases, at which both sides exchanged judicial experiences and perspectives on combating such crimes. The day concluded with a meeting between the CJI and the President of the TJRJ, Appeal Court Judge Ricardo Couto de Castro.