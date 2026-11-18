Chhath Puja celebrations at Dubai's Al Mamzar Beach have sparked a social media debate after videos of Indian devotees performing rituals along the coastline drew criticism from some local residents. Several users tagged Dubai Police, questioning whether such activities should be allowed at a public beach.

Chhath Puja celebrations at Dubai's Al Mamzar Beach have sparked a social media debate after videos of Indian devotees performing rituals along the coastline drew criticism from some local residents. Several users tagged Dubai Police, questioning whether such activities should be allowed at a public beach.

The celebrations were captured by Neha Raj, an Indian expat living in Dubai, who shared videos and photographs on Instagram. The visuals showed devotees of different age groups dressed in colourful traditional attire, carrying bamboo baskets filled with fruits, flowers and other puja offerings.

Women were seen standing in shallow seawater and performing the traditional Arghya ritual, offering prayers to the Sun God. Some devotees were also seen pouring milk into the sea as part of the ceremony. The celebrations, with Dubai's modern skyline in the background, attracted considerable attention online.

However, the footage also triggered criticism on X, particularly over the environmental impact of religious offerings being poured into the water.

"Indian Biharis celebrating Chath Puja at Al Mamzar Beach in Dubai. They have brought flowers, bananas, pineapples & other food items in trays. They are pouring milk into the sea. @DubaiPoliceHQ Why is this even allowed in your country? This raises environmental pollution concerns," read the caption accompanying one viral post.

Watch the viral video here:

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Some social media users also claimed that cleanup drives were required after the celebrations, although these claims have not been independently verified.

Amid the criticism, Dubai resident Sultan Alwashahi offered a different perspective, clarifying that the concern was not about religious freedom but compliance with local regulations.

"However, the issue is not with people practising their beliefs. The concern is choosing locations that are not designated or authorised for such activities," he wrote.

He further added, “The UAE welcomes everyone, and respecting its laws and regulations is a responsibility we all share.”

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The debate has brought attention to the balance between religious expression, environmental responsibility and public-space regulations in Dubai. Public beaches and parks are governed by Dubai Municipality, while large gatherings and temporary arrangements may require official approval.