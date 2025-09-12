US President Trump said a suspect is in custody in Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University. The suspect was reportedly handed over by an acquaintance The FBI will announce updates soon as the investigations are ongoing.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Speaking during a live interview with Fox News in New York, Trump said, “With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody.” He added that the suspect was handed over to authorities by someone who knew him. The FBI is expected to announce official details later in the day as investigations continue.

Charlie Kirk shot dead during an open debate at Utah Valley University

Charlie Kirk, aged 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday while participating in an open debate at Utah Valley University. He was answering a question on mass shootings when the attack happened. Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA and was well-known for promoting free speech at college campuses across the country. His death shocked the nation and drew strong condemnation from President Trump, who called the attacker “a total animal.” In an emotional statement, Trump described Kirk as 'a patriot who devoted his life to open debate and to the country he loved so much'.

He added, “This is a dark moment for America. Charlie is a martyr for truth and freedom.” In response to the tragedy, Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-mast until September 14 at federal buildings, military posts, naval stations, and US embassies worldwide. Trump also spoke about his personal concern for Kirk’s family. “I had a long talk with Erika Kirk, his widow. She’s absolutely devastated, as you can imagine,” he said.

The couple leaves behind two young daughters. Trump's comments highlighted the deep impact of the incident on Kirk’s family and the conservative movement.

What Trump said on possible motive behind Kirk's murder

When asked about a possible motive behind the attack, Trump said he had “an indication” but chose not to share further details at that moment, promising more information would come later. He also addressed questions about his personal safety following the shooting, stating that while his security had been increased, his main concern was the safety of the country.

"We have a radical left group of lunatics out there, just absolute lunatics and we're going to get that problem solved," Trump said.

Kirk was known for his bold public speeches and debates, especially on conservative values, which often put him in the spotlight. He traveled widely, especially to college campuses, where he challenged what he called 'political correctness' and defended free speech. His work with Turning Point USA made him a well-known figure in the conservative youth movement in the US.

The FBI and local law enforcement are continuing their investigation into the incident. The suspect’s identity, background and exact motive have not yet been officially revealed. Authorities are carefully examining the evidence and testimonies, including statements from witnesses present at the scene.

This killing has sparked fear and anger among conservative circles and political leaders, with Trump blaming the “culture of hatred” against conservatives for encouraging political violence. In his public remarks, the former president called for urgent action to stop such violence from spreading further. The nation remains in mourning over the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, who was widely regarded as a passionate advocate of free speech and a key voice in conservative politics.

As the investigation progresses, more updates are expected in the coming days.