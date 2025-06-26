A shocking video from Dhaka, is going viral on social media, capturing scenes of chaos at the Bangladesh National Fruit Fair 2025.

A shocking video from Dhaka, is going viral on social media, capturing scenes of chaos at the Bangladesh National Fruit Fair 2025. The three-day National Fruit Fair was organized by the Agriculture Ministry, aiming to boost public interest in local fruits and curb dependence on imported ones.

The purported video shows a chaotic scene at the Baghdat National Fruit Fair, where extreme mob is seen looting every fruit in sight causing panic and chaos.

Fruits displayed at the fair includeD mango, jamun, jackfruit, lychee, dates, peanuts, lemon, guava, star fruit, custard apple, Burmese grape, tamarind, pineapple, wood apple, velvet apple, dragon fruit, snake fruit, malta, strawberry, cherry, fibrous fruit, and many more varieties.

Netizens react

The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering flood of reactions from netizens.

A user wrote, “Blessed we are in India”

“National fruit fair = National loot fair,” another user quipped.

A third user commented, “Organizing a national fair without basic crowd control? That’s a planning disaster.”

Agriculture and Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury emphasized the value of homegrown produce, saying: “Our local fruits often surpass imported ones in both taste and nutrition. By choosing them more regularly, we not only support local farmers but also conserve valuable foreign currency.”

“Many people do not recognize local fruits and tend to consume imported ones like grapes or apples more frequently. Yet the quality and taste of our local fruits often surpass them,” he said.

After inaugurating the fair and visiting the stalls, he said that the government is working to ensure adequate, nutritious food for people.

“Just as a revolution has occurred in rice production, the government now wants to bring about a similar revolution in fruit cultivation,” he added.

He assured that local fruits will not go extinct as the government is preserving their germplasm. He added that more than 70 fruit items and 200 to 250 varieties of fruits are being showcased at the fair.

This year’s theme for the National Fruit Fair is: “Eat more local fruits, let’s plant fruit trees.”