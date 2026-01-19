Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Eros Innovations in Zurich to discuss making the state an AI hub. The talks included a sovereign GenAI model, a content superapp, an AI-powered Film City, and a VR tourism project.

AP CM Naidu Meets Eros Innovations for AI Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met Eros Innovations Chairman and Founder Kishore Lulla, along with co-presidents Ridhima Lulla and Swaneet Singh, in Zurich to discuss AI-driven initiatives for the state. The talks focused on developing a sovereign GenAI model, a content superapp, academic integration, an AI-powered Film City, virtual production studios, an AI Creative Tech Hub, and the virtual reality tourism project 'Discover Andhra Pradesh 360', aiming to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI and digital content while creating opportunities for youth.

Speaking on X, Naidu said, "We are committed to developing Andhra Pradesh as a hub for AI-driven creative companies. In Zurich today, I met with Mr Kishore Lulla, Ms Ridhima Lulla, and Mr Swaneet Singh of Eros Innovations to discuss sovereign GenAI initiatives for the state. These initiatives include a GenAI model, a content superapp, academic integration, an AI-powered Film City, virtual production studios, an AI Creative Tech Hub, and the virtual reality tourism initiative 'Discover Andhra Pradesh 360'. These efforts aim to position Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of the AI and digital content economy while creating meaningful opportunities for our youth."

World Economic Forum in Davos

Chandrababu Naidu visited Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) will convene its 56th Annual Meeting in Davos from January 19 to January 23, 2026, bringing together nearly 3,000 leaders from more than 130 countries at a moment of heightened geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty and rapid technological transformation. Held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", Davos 2026 seeks to provide an impartial platform for global leaders from government, business and civil society to reconnect, rebuild trust and explore collaborative solutions to challenges that increasingly transcend borders. (ANI)