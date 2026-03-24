The External Affairs Ministry said India is engaging with stakeholders over the US's conditional sanctions waiver for the Chabahar Port. India has fulfilled its USD 120 million commitment for port equipment and there is no further financial pledge.

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that India is engaging with concerned stakeholders over the United States' conditional sanctions waiver till April 26 for the Chabahar Port in Iran..

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In a written reply to CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in MEA, Kirti Vardhan Singh, said that India has fulfilled its commitment of contributing USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment, and there is no further financial commitment from New Delhi towards Chabahar Port.

India's Financial Commitment and Port Contract

Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "On 13 May 2024, India Ports Global Limited (IPGL) signed a ten-year contract with the Ports and Maritime Organisation (PMO) of Iran for equipping and operating the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port. Under the provisions of the contract, India has fulfilled its commitment of contributing USD 120 million for the procurement of port equipment. Therefore, there is no further financial commitment from the Government of India towards the port."

US Sanctions Waiver Developments

"On 16 September 2025, the US State Department revoked the sanctions exception issued in 2018 under the Iran Freedom and Counter Proliferation Act of 2012 for Afghanistan's reconstruction and economic development, effective 29 September 2025. Pursuant to discussions with the US side, the latter issued guidance extending the conditional sanctions waiver until 26 April 2026. The Government of India remains engaged with all concerned in order to address the implications of these developments," Singh said.

Strategic Purpose of Chabahar Port

The Chabahar Port project was conceptualised to provide much-needed connectivity to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development, and to boost trade and economic linkages with Central Asia.

On 13 May 2024, IPGL signed a ten-year contract with the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran to equip and operate the Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port. Under the contract, India has fulfilled its commitment to contribute USD 120 million toward the procurement of port equipment.

MEA on US Waiver Guidance

In January 2026, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "On the question of Chabahar, on 28 October, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of the Treasury had issued a letter outlining guidance, the guidance on the Conditional Sanctions Waiver, which is valid until 26 April 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement." (ANI)