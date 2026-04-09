Ex-diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni says a ceasefire is a 'breathing period' for warring nations to reassess. He calls Iran's consideration a positive sign and criticizes President Trump's 'stupid' rhetoric about obliterating civilizations.

Former Diplomat Vidya Bhushan Soni said on Thursday that it makes sense for the two warring nations to find a breathing period to reassess their situation. Soni, in a conversation with ANI, said that Iran initially rejected the proposal that came through, but now they feel they can see what developments might come up, which is a positive sign.

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Ceasefire offers time to reassess

"I think it makes sense for the two warring nations to find at least a breathing period when you can reassess your situations, both on the ground and from a political discussion angle. If they are threatened by everyday action, fire, and destruction, then nothing gets done. Your mind doesn't think clearly. By agreeing to this ceasefire for two weeks, it will give them time to reassess the situation on the ground physically and mentally," Soni said.

He then said that the parties will now re-evaluate what has been passing between them. "Whatever has been passing between the two sides and whatever feedback both countries are getting from their respective camps, they will be able to reevaluate, re-examine, and see if they can find a meeting ground," he said.

Soni said that the ceasefire would allow for "time to reassess", as "no war can be fought day in and day out". "It is a breathing space, which is very important because no war can be fought day in and day out. If you remember, even in the good old days, war stopped when the sun went down. Until the next day, no hostilities were exchanged between the two sides. In fact, they would even go to each other's camps and ask about their welfare. In the present-day system, that obviously cannot be done, but at least a ceasefire provides time to reassess," he said.

"That is my reaction, and I think it is a positive one. Iran initially rejected the proposal that came through, but now they feel they can see what developments might come up. If there is something positive--something where they can give and take--that is the reason why they have agreed," he added.

Soni criticises Trump's 'stupid' rhetoric

Soni said that Trump issued a very strong statement on Iran. "The important thing is the so-called deadline set yesterday by Trump. Before such deadlines, people often take very tough positions. That is why he was saying he would obliterate the civilization. I think it was a very stupid statement by President Trump. Iran would not have bowed down or buckled because of that threat," he said.

"You must remember, you cannot destroy a civilisation that is 5,000 years old. You can destroy their government or individuals; Alexander tried it, and after that, Genghis Khan also tried it. It doesn't work. Who is Mr. Trump to obliterate a civilisation and a people? You can talk about regime change, but not that," he added.

Soni said that people who have depth, are not shaken or moved by this kind of rhetoric being bombarded at them. "Now I feel Iran will bounce back because it is in their blood and their genes. Mr. Trump should also realize that they don't have a comparable civilization to talk about, so they don't know the value of it. Their country is only 250 years old. Can you really call them a civilization in the same manner? That is why the way they talk has no reality on the ground. People who have depth, whose roots are deeply embedded, are not shaken or moved by this kind of rhetoric being bombarded at them," he said.

US may target Iran's supporters

"You can open the Strait of Hormuz, but at what cost? You would have your own battleships escorting. You can do it for a day or two, or for five ships, but it cannot be done for days on end. However, opening other fronts is something they will probably try to do, much like Israel has done in Lebanon. They are trying to target Iran's supporters, whether it is Hezbollah or even the Houthis," he added.

Soni further said that the US will now focus more on Iran's supporters. "Attention will probably be deflected there so that there is less attention on Iran. What they are trying to do is fight on two fronts. On the first front, there is no clear victory. But on the second front, which is more vulnerable, there is a chance for them. Firstly, they are closer to the ground, and secondly, those groups don't have the same kind of civilizational support that Iran has. That is why they can easily browbeat them and put them into submission without a great cost," he said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the US military deployments will remain in place around Iran until the "real agreement" reached is fully complied with. (ANI)