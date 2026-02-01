CDS General Anil Chauhan received a Guard of Honour from the Armenian Armed Forces in Yerevan. He also paid tribute at the Armenian Genocide Memorial. The four-day visit aims to enhance defence and security ties between India and Armenia.

Ceremonial Welcome in Yerevan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan received a Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome from the Armenian Armed Forces during his official visit to Yerevan.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS, was accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Armenian Armed Forces, including an impressive Guard of Honour and military band display, in Yerevan. The Indian Delegation expressed its sincere appreciation for the warm reception and gracious hospitality, reflecting the deepening ties and enduring friendship between India and Armenia." https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/2018296679804567642?s=20

Tribute at Genocide Memorial

During the visit, General Chauhan also paid tributes and laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum, which commemorates the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide.

Another post on X noted, "General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff #CDS, laid a wreath at the Armenian Genocide Memorial & Museum in Yerevan, honoring the memory of 1.5 million Armenians who lost their lives in the genocide. The Memorial's symbolic structures and the adjoining museum stand as a poignant testament to human suffering, resilience and the universal importance of remembrance, justice and peace." https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/2018276998888689746?s=20

Strengthening Defence and Security Collaboration

India and Armenia share friendly relations rooted in the historical ties between the people of the two countries. The Indian defence delegation, led by CDS Chauhan, arrived in Armenia on Sunday for a four-day official visit.

HQ IDS noted that the visit marks an important step in taking forward shared strategic interests and enhancing long-term defence and security collaboration between the two Nations. It said on X, "The delegation was warmly received in Yerevan by Ms Nilakshi Saha Sinha, Ambassador of India to Armenia and Maj Gen Temur Shahnazaryan, Deputy Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia." https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/2018149036784828472?s=20

During the visit, General Chauhan also held discussions with Lieutenant General Edward Asryan, engaging in a detailed tete-a-tete on defence matters of mutual interest. https://x.com/armenia_mod/status/2018330256529051782?s=48

The four-day official visit comes as part of a series of ongoing defence engagements between India and Armenia, including the Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation held in Hyderabad, Telangana, on October 23, 2025, where both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence ties. (ANI)