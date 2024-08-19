Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Man killed in Tel Aviv when bomb in backpack explodes, police probe terror angle (WATCH)

    A bomb explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening resulted in the death of one man and left another moderately injured, as police and the Shin Bet security agency investigate the incident as a potential terror attack.

    Caught on camera: Man killed in Tel Aviv when bomb in backpack explodes, police probe terror angle (WATCH)
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    A bomb explosion in Tel Aviv on Sunday evening resulted in the death of one man and left another moderately injured, as police and the Shin Bet security agency investigate the incident as a potential terror attack.

    The blast occurred on Lehi Road in the southern part of the city when the man, who was carrying the bomb in a bag on his back, was walking down the street. The explosion instantly killed the man, who is believed to be in his fifties. A passerby, a man in his thirties riding an electric scooter, sustained moderate injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics.

    Speaking at the scene, Tel Aviv Police District Commander Peretz Amar highlighted the importance of identifying the deceased man to understand the motive behind the explosion. "It is difficult to identify the body," Amar said. "We know that he is not an innocent civilian, but somebody who was carrying an explosive device."

    While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have not ruled out the possibility of the blast being either a terror attack or a criminal act. "The possibility of terror is real," Amar noted.

    The exact cause of the explosion remains unclear, including whether the detonation was accidental or intentional. Further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

