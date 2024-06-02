Caught on camera: 27 people shot at birthday party in Ohio, mass shooting stuns world (WATCH)

The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight that left 26 people hurt and one 27-year-old man dead. Officers located dozens of bullet casings at the scene, as well as one gun, but no suspects were located.

A tragic mass shooting incident has rocked Akron, Ohio, as over 27 people were shot at a birthday block party, resulting in fatalities. Multiple hospitals are on lockdown as law enforcement and emergency personnel respond to the scene.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about numerous people being shot in the area, police said. Soon after, shooting victims started arriving at nearby hospitals. Officers located dozens of bullet casings at the scene, as well as one gun, but no suspects were located.

The authorities have asked locals to stay away from the shooting site for safety reasons and so that they can carry on their probe without any hindrance. Eyewitnesses claimed that chaotic scenes ensued at the shooting site at Kelly Avenue as people ran for their lives with numerous shots being heard.

Latest Videos