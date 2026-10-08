A viral video filmed from inside a cargo ship shows enormous waves during a storm at sea. Users are stunned, with some claiming the footage looks AI-generated.

A video filmed from inside a cargo ship has captured the terrifying power of the ocean during a storm. The footage, shared on Instagram by el_mexicano_online, shows waves so towering they appear like endless mountains of water rising before the vessel.

The caption accompanying the video states that the cargo ship encountered dangerous and extremely high waves. It adds that heavy rain and stormy winds, along with large waves, surrounded the ship that night. The moment was described as a test for the crew members.

Waves reached heights of 25 metres

The video claims the waves rose to a height of 25 metres, though this has not been verified. Watching the clip, the sheer scale of the water and the conditions at sea appear far more frightening than the footage itself conveys.

The ocean is often associated with romantic, memorable, and peaceful feelings. However, the sea also carries a terrifying side, and this video captures that raw, intimidating form in full force.

Viewers have reacted with shock and disbelief. Many said the sight made them feel the presence of God. One user commented that the changing nature of the sea and the lightning in the video seems to defy physics itself. Another user claimed the footage must be AI-generated, insisting such a scene could not occur in reality.