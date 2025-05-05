A provocative rally in Canada by pro-Khalistan supporters shows a poster calling for the assassination of PM Modi, Amit Shah and EAM Jaishankar.

In the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Khalistani separatist groups have intensified their anti-India rhetoric, taking out provocative rallies and issuing inflammatory statements from abroad. A shocking video has surfaced from Canada showing a trolley-themed rally float bearing a poster that calls for the assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The poster was attached to a moving trolley designed to resemble a prison cell, inside which were life-sized cutouts of Modi, Jaishankar, and Shah placed behind bars. The rally reportedly held at Malton Gurdwara, Mississauga, also had posters demanding the deportation of Hindus from the country.

Please note: Asianet News English cannot independently verify the location and veracity of this viral video

Pannun's Recent Threat

The video went viral days after Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a UAPA-designated terrorist and head of the banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), issued an ominous warning to India. He declared that any retaliation against Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack would be India's "final war" and would result in the liberation of Punjab from what he called "Indian occupation."

“If India attacks Pakistan, it will be the final war for India and Modi. Punjab will be free from Indian occupation,” Pannun said in a video message widely circulated online. Asianet News English could not verify the exact words of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu,, since SFJ social media accounts are not accessible in India.

He went on to urge Pakistan to raise the issue of the Khalistan referendum at the United Nations and asserted that Indian Punjab would "stand like a backbone" with Pakistan in the event of war.

Calls to Sikh Soldiers: "Do Not Fight for India"

According to reports from Dawn and Tribune, Pannun and SFJ have intensified psychological operations within India, especially in Punjab. Wall chalkings have reportedly appeared in military cantonments urging Sikh soldiers not to fight for India against Pakistan.

Pannun warned Sikh youths against enlisting in the Indian armed forces, claiming that Narendra Modi's politics could “orphan” them.

“Now is the time to say no to Narendra Modi’s jingoistic war. Do not fight against Pakistan. Pakistan is not your enemy. Pakistan will be and is a friendly country for the Sikh people and for Khalistan. Once we liberate Punjab, Pakistan will be our neighbour,” he allegedly added.

Echoing Pannun's sentiments, Pakistani senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan also stirred controversy by asserting that Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army would not attack Pakistan if a war broke out. "If they are threatening Pakistan, then let them know that the Sikh army will not attack Pakistan because it’s the land of Guru Nanak for them," she said.

Pakistan PM Denies Role in Pahalgam Attack

On Sunday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. During a phone call with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, Sharif "categorically rejected" attempts to link Pakistan to the incident.

According to Radio Pakistan, Sharif offered full cooperation for an "international, transparent, credible and neutral investigation" into the attack, in which 26 people — mostly tourists — lost their lives.

The April 22 attack, the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, has sent shockwaves across South Asia. Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have since deteriorated sharply, with New Delhi expected to respond to the attack in a calibrated but firm manner.