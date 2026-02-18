Canadian AI Minister Evan Solomon, at the India AI Impact Summit, said Canada is focused on rebuilding economic ties with India, particularly in AI and tech. He stressed the importance of trust, governance, and fairness for wider AI accessibility.

Strengthening India-Canada Partnerships

Evan Solomon, Canada's Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, on Wednesday said the ongoing India AI Impact Summit is working towards ensuring fairness and wider accessibility in artificial intelligence, while emphasising the importance of rebuilding strong economic ties between India and Canada.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Solomon said Canada is focused on strengthening partnerships with India across key sectors, particularly in AI and technology. "We're here at the AI Summit because we're building ties between Canada and India. We have lots of businesses that are working together, especially in AI and tech. And we're really looking forward to our businesses working more closely together on everything from energy, technology, life sciences and health and lots of different businesses in AI and tech that are really exciting between our two countries," he said. Solomon also noted that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to visit India soon, signalling continued high-level engagement between the two nations.

Key Takeaways: Trade, Trust, and Fairness

Highlighting his key takeaways from the summit, Solomon said trade, trust and fairness remain central themes. "The three key takeaways are strengthening our relationship, number one, that we, the whole world recognizes we need to trade more closely. And so for Canada and India to re-establish strong economic ties between our leaders and our businesses. Number two is trust, governance. AI has to be trusted to be used. And three is it's got to be fair. It's got to be everybody around the world, in the global south and the north. People have to have access to the tools and they have to be fair and this summit is working towards that," he said.

Building Alliances and Fostering Investment

He further said that Canada is building new alliances and frameworks with partner countries and that summits such as this help accelerate collaboration. "India and Canada are working closely together with other countries like Australia. We're building new alliances and frameworks with a memorandum of understanding. But we've also got great companies. Companies like Infosys are employing thousands of people in Canada. So lots of great Indian companies are coming to Canada, where we have talent market customers, and they're investing in Canada. And this is helping," he added.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

Solomon's comments come amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20. The summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, the event aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with India's national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity. (ANI)