Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Canada: 24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Vancouver

    A 24-year-old student from Haryana's Sonipat was shot dead in an Audi car in Canada's Vancouver on April 12. His family has urged the government to make arrangements to bring back his body home for final rites.

    Canada 24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Vancouver gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    A 24-year-old Indian student was shot dead in Canada while seated inside a car in South Vancouver, according to local authorities. The Vancouver Police Department claimed that late on April 12, after neighbors reported hearing shooting, Chirag Antil's dead body was found inside a car. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

    “Vancouver Police are investigating an overnight homicide in the city’s Sunset neighbourhood. Officers were called to East 55th Avenue and Main Street around 11 p.m. on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gun shots. Chirag Antil, 24, was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing,” the Vancouver said in a statement.

    Chirag Antil's brother Ronit told reporters that Chirag seemed happy when they spoke on the phone in morning. Chirag later took out his Audi to go somewhere. That was when he was shot dead. According to local media, Chirag Antil's family is using the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe to raise money in order to return his remains to India.

    “Chirag Antil, an international student from Haryana, India, who arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies, tragically lost his life due to a recent murder in the city. We urgently need assistance to raise funds for sending his body back to India,” read a GoFundMe page started by his brother.

    Chirag Antil's brother, Romit Antil, a native of Haryana, told CityNews that he was a kind man. "I had an excellent relationship with my brother. We used to speak all day and all night. Before the accident, I had the last conversation with him. He was quite content; he never got into arguments or confrontations with anyone. He was a really courteous individual," Romit Antil told CityNews.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iran will meet our reaction, warns Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon; assures safety of Indian workers snt

    Iran will meet our reaction, warns Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon; assures safety of Indian workers

    Celebrations erupt in Iranian Parliament, across country's streets after multi-front attack on Israel (WATCH) snt

    Celebrations erupt in Iranian Parliament, across country's streets after multi-front attack on Israel (WATCH)

    SHOCKING Outrage after video of Sikh man stripped naked, brutally attacked in Pakistan goes viral (WATCH) snt

    SHOCKING! Outrage after video of Sikh man stripped naked, brutally attacked in Pakistan goes viral (WATCH)

    BREAKING Iran Army says attack on Israel 'achieved all its objectives'; adds don't wish to continue snt

    Iran says attack on Israel 'achieved all its objectives', warns of larger operation if provoked (WATCH)

    Explained How Israel succeeded in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack with its arrow defence system snt

    Explained: How Israel succeeded in blocking Iran's unprecedented attack with its arrow defence system

    Recent Stories

    Entertainment Ritika Sajdeh's family ties: The bollywood connection with Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan osf

    Ritika Sajdeh's family ties: The bollywood connection with Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan

    Income Tax Return: Check benefits of ITR filing RBA

    Income Tax Return: Check benefits of ITR filing

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB's bowling revamp key in the clash against SRH at Chinnaswamy Stadium osf

    IPL 2024: RCB's bowling revamp key in the clash against SRH at Chinnaswamy Stadium

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains North, South and East, shorter waiting list & more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains, shorter waiting list & more

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system anr

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon